Barbara Ferris, Star of Classic Horror Film, Dead at 85

English actress Barbara Ferris, known for her roles in TV shows and films like Coronation Street and Children of the Damned, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

She died on Friday, May 23, as reported by The Guardian. The cause of death has not been revealed. Ferris was 85.

Sad to see actress #BarbaraFerris has passed. She was "the girl" in the movie meant to be The Dave Clark Five's answer to The Beatles' "A Hard Day's Night," 1965's "Having a Wild Weekend" (by "Deliverance" director John Boorman). She also was known from TV's "Coronation Street." pic.twitter.com/jTf9RRZsUJ — Jay Bobbin (@JayBobbin1) June 2, 2025

Born in London in 1939, Ferris was the second of four children. Her sister Liz became a champion springboard diver, winning a bronze medal at the 1960 Olympics, while her sister Pam pursued an acting career, appearing in Matilda and Call the Midwife.

Ferris began acting as a teenager, taking roles in TV commercials and pantomimes to help support her family. She later expanded her career into modelling, dance, and performing on stage and screen.

Some sad news

RIP Barbara Ferris

born 27 July 1939; died 23 May 2025 pic.twitter.com/e9gmME48fc — Mark Fowler (@MarkFow74007631) June 1, 2025

Ferris began her TV career in 1956, starring alongside Amanda Barrie and Una Stubbs in the pop music show Cool for Cats. She later had a brief role as barmaid Nona Willis in Coronation Street. Ferris joined the ITV soap in 1961 but appeared in only 10 episodes, as she struggled to understand the Lancastrian accents.

Barbara Ferris Stars in a Cult Classic Horror Film

In film, Ferris is arguably best known for her role as Dinah, the love interest who runs away with Dave Clark in the 1965 film Catch Us If You Can. Horror movie fans might also recognize her from the 1964 cult classic Children of the Damned, a thematic sequel to the 1960 film Village of the Damned.

Ferris showcased her talent in television with roles in shows like All in Good Faith, Murder at the Wedding, and Conjugal Rights. On the big screen, her memorable performances included The Girl-Getters (1964), A Nice Girl Like Me (1969), and A Chorus of Disapproval (1989). Her final film appearance was in the 1990 drama The Krays, per IMDb.

Meanwhile, Ferris had several memorable stage turns. She played Pam in Edward Bond’s controversial play Saved in 1965 and took on the role of Moll in the Jacobean comedy A Chaste Maid in Cheapside in 1966. Both plays premiered at the Royal Court and were directed by William Gaskill.

In the 1990s, Ferris stepped away from her acting career to dedicate her time to raising her children.

Ferris is survived by her husband, John Quested, a film producer, and their three children: Nicholas, Christopher, and Catherine.