Bandmate ‘at a Loss’ After Death of Guitarist: Chris Hager Was 67

Chris Hager, a former member of Mickey Ratt—the band that later evolved into the ‘80s hard rock group Ratt—and Rough Cutt, has passed away.

The veteran musician was 67 years old. His cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Hager’s death was announced on May 19 via Instagram by Stephen Pearcy, the former lead singer of Ratt.

“This morning, I’m very saddened to hear about the passing of our dear friend, guitarist and musician Christopher (Chris) Hager. Chris and I started Mickey Ratt together in San Diego 1977, and in moving to L.A., actually created the band RATT in 1981,” Pearcy wrote alongside a few snapshots of his friend, including one with the two together.

“Chris was an amazing person, a great guitarist, songwriter, and so committed to being just that,” Pearcy continued. “He went on to create a few projects over the years with Sarge, Rough Cutt, Woop, and the Count, and our solo project Pearcy/Hager.”

Pearcy also mentioned collaborating on some new songs with his Hager.

“We were actually working on new songs recently, and they will be heard. I’m at a loss, my friend, we’ve been through a lot together. God bless you, brother,” he added. “As of this time, the family would respect privacy.”

Chris Hager’s Last Social Media Post Mentioned a Recent Surgery

Hager recently honored his mother, who passed away in late February, in a post on his Instagram account.

“Hey, my friends – I wanted to thank all of you who reached out with your support and sympathy for the loss of my mom, I truly appreciated that,” he wrote. ” I’ll always love her…yet, as we know, life continues.

Hager revealed he’d recently had a surgery that might alter his ability to play guitar. However, he was hopeful for the future.

“I had surgery on my left bicep/carpal about 6 months ago and really wasn’t sure if I’d ever have the ability to play as I once could,” he admitted. “Actually, I’ve been pleasantly surprised! I’ve begun playing/writing again and intend on releasing material later this year! At the same time I became immersed in other endeavors as well.”

““I appreciate you all for your ongoing love and support!” he concluded.

In the wake of Hager’s death, fans have flooded his final post with tributes in the comments.

“Just heard of your passing,” one fan wrote. “You were a great guy, Chris, and one helluva guitar player. RIP.”