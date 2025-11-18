Band ‘Parts Ways’ With Longtime Member, Then Announces 2026 Tour

A rising metalcore band just went through a major lineup change before hitting the road for a high-profile tour.

Videos by Suggest

Yesterday, Dayseeker announced a headline tour next spring to promote their newly released sixth studio album, Creature in the Black Night. The tour news followed shortly after Creature‘s release, when the band announced that longtime guitarist Gino Sgambelluri had left the lineup.

“We wanted to share that Gino and the band have mutually decided to part ways,” the band told fans on Instagram on Nov. 8. “This wasn’t an easy decision, but there’s truly nothing but love and respect between us. Gino has been such an important part of Dayseeker’s journey, and we can’t thank him enough for his passion, his kindness, and the endless hours he spent dedicating his life to the project.

“Please continue to show him nothing but love and support as we all move forward into the next chapters of our lives and careers,” the band concluded.

To date, Dayseeker has yet to announce a replacement for Sgambelluri.

Rising Band Dayseeker’s Tour Features Post-Hardcore Veterans Northlane

Meanwhile, the band announced the month-long “Pale Moonlight Tour” on November 17th, confirming that Dayseeker will embark on a 20-show North American hall and theatre tour. The tour kicks off on May 1st at The Paramount in Huntington, New York.

Dayseeker will be joined on all dates by Australian post-hardcore veterans Northlane, central Massachusetts alt-core faction Wind Walkers, and metalcore unit sace6. Pre-sales have begun, with general ticket sales starting Friday.

Dayseeker’s Rory Rodríguez performs at a concert on March 6, 2025, in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

“This is our first headlining tour for our new album Creature In The Black Night, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring some of these songs to life in our live show with a stacked lineup,” the band explained in a press release via 98 KUPD.

The new album reached No. 1 on the Alternative Albums chart last month, and its lead single, “Pale Moonlight,” is a current Top 10 hit on U.S. rock radio.

