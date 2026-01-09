Ballet Pioneer Dies At 93, R.I.P. Hans van Manen

Hans van Manen, the Dutch choreographer widely regarded as one of the greatest innovators in contemporary ballet, has died at the age of 93.

He passed away on 17 December 2025, as confirmed in a statement by Ted Brandsen, the director of Dutch National Ballet, per The New York Times. The exact nature and location of his death has not been revealed.

The ballet pioneer is leaving behind a monumental legacy in the world of dance that spans seven decades. During his time on Earth, he made over 150 ballets

Born in 1932 in Nieuwer-Amstel (now Amstelveen, just outside Amsterdam), van Manen began his artistic journey in the early 1950s. He took his first ballet lessons with Sonia Gaskell before launching a remarkable career as both a dancer and choreographer. He made his choreographic debut in 1955 and quickly gained recognition for his clear, refined style.

Van Manen was a founding member of the Nederlands Dans Theater (NDT) and served as its artistic director during the 1960s. Later, he held key roles with the Dutch National Ballet, where he further developed his distinctive choreographic voice. Over his lifetime, he created more than 150 works. Many of which are still performed by major companies around the world today.

We Still Have Over 100 Ballets To Remember Hans van Manen By

His choreography was known for its musicality, technical clarity, and emotional depth, often exploring human relationships with a minimalist aesthetic that rejected unnecessary ornamentation. Van Manen also broke boundaries within the art form.He presented all-male and all-female duets when such choices were unconventional.

Van Manen’s influence extended beyond the Netherlands, however. His pieces have been staged by prestigious companies across Europe, North America, and Asia. He received numerous awards, including the Erasmus Prize in 2000 and lifetime achievement honors such as the Prix Benois de la Danse and the Grand Prix à la Carrière.

Outside of choreography, van Manen was also an accomplished photographer, with exhibitions of his work held internationally.

Hans van Manen is survived by his husband, Henk van Dijk.