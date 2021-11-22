Why You Need To Start Adding Baking Powder To Your Scrambled Eggs ASAP

Scrambled eggs may be considered a humble dish by most diners, but surprisingly many home cooks struggle to perfect it. Fans of the quintessential diner breakfast know that a hard scramble technique ensures big, fluffy curds when done correctly. But, following a certain method doesn’t always produce the results you want when it comes to eggs.

So, if you want those dreamy, voluptuous curds, switching up your game is key. Yet spending time pining over higher heat, more or less dairy, and beating techniques are likely to drive a person insane. Fortunately, you don’t have to settle for a mediocre scramble. There is a foolproof way to prepare fluffy, tender scrambled eggs using a pantry staple.

Thanks to a quick hack involving baking powder, you can make the best scrambled eggs. In addition, this quick and easy method won’t make you feel like you’re preparing scrambled eggs in Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen.

Baking Powder Is The Foolproof Approach To The Best Scrambled Eggs

Baking powder is a dry chemical leavening agent. The mixture typically contains baking soda, cream of tartar (dry acid), and occasionally cornstarch. A familiar pantry staple, it is commonly used to improve volume and texture in various baked goods.

Baking powder releases carbon dioxide into batter via an acid-base reaction, causing bubbles in the batter to expand and leaven the mixture. In fact, while it may seem strange to add baking powder to eggs alone, it works in the same way as it would in pancakes.

All you need to do to activate baking powder is add a liquid, such as eggs. Therefore, baking powder will also add a fluffy and light consistency to your scrambled eggs, guaranteed.

However, prior to adding baking powder to your favorite scrambled eggs recipe, you should follow these tips to achieve the best results.

How To Add Baking Powder To Scrambled Eggs

The addition of baking powder to scrambled eggs isn’t rocket science, but there are some practical tips. It is possible to add too much of this unconventional additive, which could lead to a chemical aftertaste.

Thus, it is best to be more conservative about how much you add. Approximately one-eighth of a teaspoon is all you need to add when scrambling two large eggs. With just a touch of baking powder, eggs transform into a mouthwatering diner classic.