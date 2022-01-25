This Bacon-Wrapped Volcano Potato Recipe Looks Tater-ly Delicious

The same TikTok foodies that brought you the viral one-pan honey garlic chicken, are now bringing a sensational potato dish to the table. There has certainly been a trend toward savory potato side dishes, such as melting potatoes, and tasty snacks such as crispy potato peels. And, without skipping a beat, the Shaba Kitchen decided to put their own spin on the starchy trend!

Although baked potatoes are crispy and flavorful on the outside, the toppings can only go so far, no matter how liberally you pile them on. At the Shaba Kitchen, there’s a new way to prepare baked potatoes to delight topping lovers, so the flavor never stops.

Enter the bacon-wrapped volcano potato! In essence, it’s a baked potato encased in crispy bacon and filled with all of your favorite baked potato toppings. Once you try a volcano potato, you’ll never look at a baked potato the same way again.

How To Make A Bacon-Wrapped Volcano Potato

To start, the Shaba Kitchen first pierced russet potatoes, drizzled oil over them, and rubbed them down. Her next step is to season them with salt before baking them for 40 minutes at 400 degrees.

Once the potatoes were cool enough to handle, she removed the tops with a sharp knife. In addition, she removed the mash from the insides of each potato and placed it in a large bowl. In the bowl, she added fresh chives, bacon bits, sour cream, seasoning mix, butter, and cheddar cheese with the reserved mash.

Once the mashed potatoes were mixed, she divided the mash into each hollowed-out potato. As she was doing this, the humorous cameraman began telling his standard corny dad jokes, starting off with “I’m a spect-tater.”

Next, the TikToker wrapped the potatoes with bacon. The cameraman joked, “a bacon cocoon…a baCOON.” In addition to using toothpicks to secure the bacon strips, she brushed them with olive oil to help them crisp as it baked in the oven for the next 20 minutes.

As soon as she took them out of the oven, she brushed them with barbecue sauce. Additionally, she liberally sprinkled the tops with cheddar cheese, explaining, “we want a lot [of cheese] because it’s supposed to be an exploding volcano.” Then she broiled them to melt the cheese and caramelize the barbecue flavor.

Finally, she opened the oven door to reveal, “a potato volcano eruption,” as the camera explained it. And, we’re just as excited as he is to dig in!

But, a baked potato isn’t complete without sour cream, bacon, and chives. The Shaba Kitchen tops their volcano potato with additional toppings before enjoying the work of art. “Y’all be doing some unthinkably beautiful things to these potatoes,” one TikToker commented. And we couldn’t agree more!

Finally, the moment we’ve all been waiting for is here. She sliced down the middle to reveal a soft fluffy center bursting with all the fixings. Just as we expected, she comments that it’s so amazing!

