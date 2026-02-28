‘Back to the Future’ Star Accused of Assaulting Woman

A former alleged girlfriend has accused a Back to the Future star of assault and battery.

Videos by Suggest

Crispin Glover, known for his role as George McFly in the 1985 classic, is accused of battery, fraud, wrongful eviction, malicious prosecution, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to a complaint obtained by PEOPLE. The complaint also alleges violations of California’s civil rights law, the Bane Act.

The filing alleges that Jane Doe was “held captive and used for sex and free labor by Mr. Glover under false pretenses.”

In a statement to TMZ, Glover’s representative denied the “baseless allegations.”

In the filing, Jane Doe, a model from the United Kingdom, claims she met Glover on social media in 2015. She alleges that the actor made unusual “advances” and messaged her, urging her to move to Los Angeles.

She says she met the 61-year-old in person eight years later in Dresden, Germany, where he allegedly “showed off several items of Nazi memorabilia from his collection.”

‘Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover in 2024. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

Doe alleges that Glover “groomed” her and made “promises of a new life where she could start over and have a career in the entertainment industry through some sort of business relationship with him.”

Per the complaint, Doe also alleges that Glover promised her a home and a job in Los Angeles if she moved from the U.K. in 2024 to work as his assistant.

Upon arriving in L.A., Doe says, “Mr. Glover wanted to control her actions, track her whereabouts, and basically serve him as a live-in girlfriend/sex slave.”

The model “relied entirely on Mr. Glover’s promises for money and shelter,” the filing alleges.

The Complaint Alleges Glover Evicted the Model, ‘Rendering Her Homeless’

Then, in early March, she claims Glover locked her out of the home after she told him she was going to a mosque. Doe alleges Glover evicted her “without notice or warning of any kind, rendering her homeless.”

Doe claims Glover assaulted her when she tried to re-enter the home to get her belongings and cats, stating he “attacked her, grabbing her neck and choking her in a headlock, leaving a visible wound and scar on her neck.”

The complaint also accuses Glover of filing a “false police report” against Doe, claiming she was an “unlawful intruder.” Doe alleges Glover then filed a restraining order against her, which went “viral” and caused “permanent damage” to her reputation.

Jane Doe alleges that Glover continued to harass her after she filed a restraining order, attempting to restart their sexual relationship. She is asking for a jury trial and is seeking damages and attorneys’ fees.

“The reality is that on March 2, 2024, Mr. Glover was the victim of an unprovoked felony assault by Jane Doe at his Los Angeles residence,” Glover’s reps said, per PEOPLE. “Mr. Glover called LAPD, which came to the scene, investigated, and arrested Jane Doe.”

“These facts are documented by law enforcement records and by the restraining order filed by Mr. Glover against Jane Doe at that time,” they added.

“Mr. Glover intends to vigorously defend himself and pursue all available relief,” Glover’s rep’s statement added. “He is confident the judicial process will expose this lawsuit as a meritless fabrication.”