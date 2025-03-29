‘Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer Days After Wedding in Tragic Health Update

Former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has shared a deeply emotional health update.

The 34-year-old reality star, who first shared her breast cancer diagnosis in February, has now revealed that the cancer has spread.

“After days of waiting, unfortunately, I did find out today that my breast cancer has spread to the liver,” Thurston revealed in an Instagram video on March 28. “It is fairly small. However, it does put me at stage four.”

The sad news broke just five days after she tied the knot with her husband, comedian Jeff Arcuri, during a weekend wedding in New York City.

The newlywed shared that she will begin a “new treatment plan,” which includes chemotherapy, starting on Friday, April 4.

“I know stage four can sound very scary, and it can be,” Thurston continued in the video. “However, given that I am triple positive and the spots on my liver are fairly small and detected early, I feel very optimistic on my outcome.”

The reality TV star reassured fans that she felt “very confident” in her doctors and the care she was receiving. Thurston shared that following her breast cancer diagnosis, she underwent a series of detailed scans, including a mammogram, ultrasound, CT scan, and MRI.

Katie Thurston Revealed She Had Breast Cancer Just Last Month

In February, The Bachelorette star announced her diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancer.

“Life update: I have breast cancer,” Thurston wrote, alongside two snapshots of herself.

“Yesterday I saw all the couples post their Valentine’s Day celebrations. I felt envious if I’m being honest,” she added. “Jeff took me to Hawaii and after, we were going to travel the world before planting roots together in NYC finally. But instead, my Vday was spent coordinating a place to live as I have to go back to LA for more testing and treatment.”

“I experienced a range of emotions over the past two weeks,” she admitted. “Despair. Anger. Sadness. Denial. And then strength. Purposeful. Ready. I cried a lot. I tried to even make a video instead of this post and couldn’t.”

Thurston shared that listening to the experiences of other women with breast cancer has been a source of comfort and support, helping her navigate the diagnosis.

“So I intend to be the same for others,” she insisted. “This is day one of sharing and is going to be a long one. This first step of acceptance of my reality was the hardest. But I am ready to fight this.”

Thurston concluded her message with a heartfelt thank you to Acuri, whom she married on March 22, just weeks before beginning her treatment.

“I don’t know how I’d do this without you,” she said of her new husband. “The selfless love that you smother me in is beyond anything I imagined I’d be blessed with. I love you to the fullest in this lifetime and the next..”