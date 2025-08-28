A Former ‘The Bachelorette’ Star Announces She’s Going to Be A Grandmother at 39

Former The Bachelorette star Emily Maynard announced this week that her daughter, Ricki, 20, is pregnant with her first child.

Videos by Suggest

Per Us Weekly, Ricki announced her pregnancy by sharing a sonogram photo. She then quoted Love Island USA’s Huda Mustafa, “Netflix told me I’m not allowed to talk about it.”

The Bachelorette alum’s daughter then posted a video of the baby moving inside her. “My heart is so full,” Ricki wrote. “Yet my stomach is so empty because she hates food. I’m convinced.”

Maynard, 39, hasn’t publicly addressed her eldest daughter’s pregnancy. She welcomed Ricki, whose full name is Josephine Riddick Hendrick, when she was just 19, with her then-late fiancé, Ricky Hendrick.

Hendrick died in a plane crash in 2004, just months before Ricki’s birth.

Maynard made her reality TV debut on Season 15 of The Bachelor, when she accepted a proposal from the season’s lead, Brad Womack. The couple had a short-lived engagement, which led to her starring on Season 8 of The Bachelorette. She ended the season engaged to contestant Jef Holm. However, their engagement was also short-lived.

Following the end of her reality TV days, Maynard married her now husband, Tyler Johnson. The couple shares four sons and one daughter.

Emily Maynard Once Opened Up About Finding Love After Her Time on ‘The Bachelorette’

Years after her The Bachelorette season ended, Emily Maynard opened up about finding love outside The Bachelor franchise.

During a 2017 interview with Good Morning America, Maynard said she and Johnson met at church before her The Bachelorette season.

“He really wanted nothing to do with me,” she admitted. “I told my girlfriend I met this guy and he couldn’t be less attracted to me, he was in the friends zone.”

Despite the situation, the duo got together and married in 2014.

“He is like the best dad ever,” Maynard declared.

Regarding any advice she would give to future leads of The Bachelor/The Bachelorette, Maynard said, “Just have fun.”

“I always say I should not give anyone any Bachelor and Bachelorette advice,” she added. “Because it has kind of been a train wreck to be honest, my time on the show was a bit of a mess.”