‘Bachelor’ Star Rachael Kirkconnell Is ‘All Good’ Following Split From Matt James

Rachael Kirkconnell is getting back on her feet following her shocking split from Matt James.

The Bachelor star — who got engaged to James at the end of his season back in 2021 — shared her support for her ex after liking one of his Instagram posts. After TikToker Zachary Reality posted about Kirkconnell’s “like,” she replied in a comment.

“Never hated him and never will,” she wrote. “I will always be rooting for him and wish him the best.”

“At the end of the day a like is just a like. we’re all good over here 💛,” she added.

James shocked Bachelor Nation in January when he posted about his split from Kirkconnell just days after the pair shared seemingly happy content while vacationing together in Japan.

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

James has since deleted the post.

Two weeks after the breakup was announced, Kirkconnell shared her reaction on the situation on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She told host Alex Cooper that she found out about James’ post while boarding her flight back to the U.S.

“Literally, the plane is taking off, and I see his post, and that’s it,” Kirkconnell recalled. “I don’t have any service or anything for the next 12 hours, so I’m freaking out because, you know, just got broken up with, and now, a few hours later, it’s for the whole world to see, and I’m still trying to process it.”

Kirkconnell said at the time she was “still in shock” over the sudden split. “I think that’s why I didn’t say anything. Still haven’t made a statement or anything because I’m processing this just like everyone else is.”

However she did share one of the causes of the sudden split. Apparently, James told her there were “just qualities” in her that he worried about having in a wife.

“Like at the end of the day, there are things that we aren’t compatible with,” Kirkconnell noted. “And the whole accountability and saying sorry and all that was really the main thing.”

Kirkconnell clarified that “no” infidelity was involved in the breakup. She also said that there was “no” chance of her getting back together with James.