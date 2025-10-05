bachelor-nation-alum-ended-her-engagement-a-month-ago

Bachelor Nation alum Carly Waddell announced earlier this month that she has called off her engagement to Todd Allen Trassler.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Waddell explained she waited a month to announce the breakup. “Okay, real talk here,” she shared in the post. “I’m going ot make the post that I’ve not been wanting to make, because honestly, I just wasn’t ready to make it. And I don’t think it’s really anybody else’s business.”

Waddell further pointed out that she is not wearing her engagement ring and shared the news. She also said that she and her children, Bella and Charlie, whom she shares with fellow Bachelor Nation star Evan Bass, have moved to a different city.

“It’s not a decision that I personally made overnight,” she continued. “It was really bad timing because the kids had just started school and sports, and all the things. You know what? It is what it is.”

Despite the situation, Waddell said she felt “very at peace” with the decision, noting Bella and Charlie are “loving life” in their new home.

Bass and Waddell first met on Bachelor in Paradise and were married until 2020. She was first romantically linked to Tressler in July 2023. Tressler proposed to Waddell in October 2024.

The Bachelor Nation Alum Admitted That Dating After a Divorce Is “Super Difficult”

Continuing to open up about the breakup between her and Tressler, Waddell reflected on the struggles of dating following her divorce.

“Dating after divorce, and dating with kids is super difficult,” she admitted. “And you have to make tough decisions for yourself and for your family. And so, that’s where I’m at.”

The breakup occurred just a couple of months after Waddell and the children moved to Tressler’s hometown of Lebanon, Tennessee. At the time, the Bachelor Nation alum shared her excitement.

“Now I get to live with three of my best friends instead of two!” she wrote in a Jun. 10 post, which she deleted. “And two dogs and a cat, of course!”