Australian Surfer Left Without A Leg In Horror Shark Attack, “It’s Eating Me!”

A shark attack out of a slasher movie sprang upon the unsuspecting Australian beach in Manly, New South Wales.

On January 19, a shark interrupted 27-year-old Andre de Ruyter while surfing at North Steyne Beach. At around 6:20 p.m., the musician found himself on the percussion end of a shark.

A New South Wales Police news release shared the news. They reported that members of the public pulled him from the water and aided him while emergency services arrived.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated de Ruyter’s “serious leg injuries” before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in “critical condition.”

Naturally, authorities closed all the Northern Beaches following the incident.

Two other surfers witnessed the harrowing scene. Ash and Eduardo told 10 News of the brutal attack and described how they saved him from any further harm.

Two Hero Surfers Rescued A Man From Shark’s Jaws

Ash and Eduardo heard the screams of de Ruyter as he surfed the waves.

“He sort of paused to catch his breath and then the shouting started,” Ash said. “He’s just going ‘Shark! Shark! Shark! Shark!’ And bouncing up and down, like, as I looked over and it was so animated I thought it was just a terrible joke.”

But things suddenly intensified.

“Then he starts shouting, ‘No joke, no joke! It’s biting me, it’s biting me! It’s eating me, it’s eating me! It’s killing me!’”

As de Ruyter cried out, blood stained the water, and a shark’s fin flipped above the surface. Ash described the scene as being out of a “horror movie.”

Despite this, they used their surfboards to make their way to the flailing de Ruyter. They grabbed him and high-tailed it back to shore.

“With each wave, we slowly moved closer and closer to shore,” Ash continued. “I told him not to look back, don’t look at your leg, just keep paddling. He said to me, ‘Tourniquet, tourniquet, tourniquet.’ He saved himself in a way. I started screaming it.”

Sarah Lally, a volunteer surf lifesaver, told The Daily Telegraph that she had to perform 10 rounds of CPR on the victim. Thankfully, the efforts of everyone around de Ruyter helped keep him alive before emergency services arrived.