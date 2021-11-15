Aussie ‘Son’ Of Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles Shares Unsettling Open Letter To Queen Elizabeth

A man from Queensland, Australia claiming to be the secret son of Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles has written an open letter to who he suspects is his grandmother: Queen Elizabeth. In the letter, the 55-year-old man claimed he and his family were experiencing harassment and “racial abuse” and insisted that the 95-year-old monarch was well aware of it. As the man continues to lobby Australian courts for a paternity test and Charles’ DNA, he ended his letter to the queen on a troubling note.

Man Claims To Be Hidden British Heir

Simon Dorante-Day, a 55-year-old man raised in Australia has claimed to be the secret son of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Dorante-Day, who was born in England in 1965, was adopted and moved to Australia as a baby. He claims that his adoptive grandmother told him repeatedly growing up that he was actually the firstborn son of the Prince of Wales and his now-wife Parker Bowles.

According to Dorante-Day, he was the result of an affair the two had in 1965, which also coincided with Parker Bowles supposedly disappearing from public life for approximately nine months. This was when Dorante-Day claims his adoptive grandmother, who’d worked as Queen Elizabeth’s house staff at the time, offered to have her daughter adopt him from Parker Bowles.

Taking The Matter To Court

Dorante-Day has decided to back up his claims by petitioning the family court in his home state of Queensland, Australia for a paternity test using Prince Charles’ DNA. As he prepared his request for the court, Dorante-Day wrote Queen Elizabeth an open letter addressing her as “Dear Aka Lilibet (Your Majesty).”

An Open Letter To His (Alleged) Granny

He wrote that he hopes to find her “well and in good health,” though he noted that he had noticed “of late you haven’t felt 100%. I take solace in the fact that you’re stronger than what they think.” He continued, “My wife, Dr. Elvianna, the children, and I are approaching you in this open letter to ask you publicly how much of this abuse do you expect us to endure, and for how long?”

He and his wife, who is Aboriginal, “know that you are watching all of what we are enduring and so is my Father,” meaning Prince Charles. “You also know the truth and how easily I can expose all of this,” Dorante-Day added.

A Concerning Portion

Near the end of the letter came a concerning bit which read, “You also know, as does my Father, what we are like and what we will do. More to the point, what we are capable of and the extents to which we will go. You know, as do I, the truth about the Day family and what really transpired.”

Dorante-Day signed the letter, “Warm Regards, Simon Charles Dorante-Day (Your First-born grandchild).” The full letter can be read here. It’s unclear, of course, exactly how this case will play out in court if Dorante-Day’s petition is accepted. Either way, it plays out, hopefully, he gets the answers he’s been looking for.