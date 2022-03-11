Aunt Got A Tasty Serving Of Karma After Shaming Niece For Evicting Her Freeloading Brother

Family drama can be super stressful when you’re involved, and somewhat entertaining when you’re a bystander. But after a while, it can get annoying when there’s a constant source of drama.

While it’s lovely that some siblings grow up and end up being friends, not all siblings are so lucky. Sometimes super lucky siblings end up with a lifelong support system or even become roommates for a time. When it’s beneficial to both parties, living with a sibling can be a wonderful bonding experience.

However, when things don’t go quite like that, things can turn sour quickly. That’s what happened to one Reddit user. She asked if she was in the wrong “for dropping my freeloading brother off at our aunt’s house after she called and scolded me for evicting him?”

So, What’s The Story Here?

The Reddit post starts with the original poster calling her older brother (OB) “a bit of a bum.” Which is not a great introduction to OB. She says that OB can’t keep a job for longer than a few years. When he loses a job he relies on his family to keep him afloat. Her post continued, “This entails him freeloading at their place, eating their food, using their stuff, etc. He’s lost friends because of how long he bummed off of them and I don’t blame them for cutting him off.”

So, once again he lost his job and attempted to stay with his parents. However, his parents already had a full house and couldn’t help him this time. So, after some prodding from her parents and aunts, the poster decided to let him stay with her “until he’s back on his feet.”

She even stipulated that he’ll only be allowed to stay a few months. But after six long months, she’s had enough. “He’s a slob. He NEVER washes dishes, never washes his clothes, and eats pretty much whatever he wants,” she stated. The poster told him it’s time for him to move out and even gave him a few weeks to find a new place.

Cause And Effect

OB then called his parents and other family members to complain. “My busybody aunt called me and scolded me for ‘being cruel to my brother’ and ‘abandoning [the] family’ when they need help,” she said in the post. So, instead of leaving her brother out in the cold, the poster decided to give her aunt a chance to help out “the family.”

She packed up OB and dropped him off at their aunt’s house. However, obviously, the aunt didn’t like having her words thrown back into her face. After multiple phone calls demanding that she come back and get OB, plus some name-calling from the aunt, the poster has decided to wash her hands of the situation. She hasn’t talked to her brother or aunt since the drama unfolded but believes he is still staying with her.

Reddit Comments

“Congratulations, you did exactly what Reddit always advises people in your situation! If they think helping family is so important, they can take care of (freeloading relative). Good job for being kind enough to give him a chance and for being strong enough to boot him out when you were fed up,” the top comment stated.

Another very excitable commenter stated, “YESSSS SOMEONE ON THIS SUB FINALLY TOOK ACTION AND DROPPED THE MOOCH OFF TO THE FAMILY MEMBER WHO LOVES TO SCOLD BUT NOT HELP!!!! This is the best thing I’ve read today. What a queen. Yes, you are, ma’am.”

Most commenters were in awe that the poster took steps to help her brother, then stood up for herself. Long story short, if you want to be helpful, be helpful. But, don’t criticize someone when they make decisions that don’t even affect you. Or, your “advice” could end up being just what is needed to get you completely involved.

More From Suggest

Alyssa Milano’s Cure For Post-COVID Hair Loss Has Been A Well-Kept Thinning Hair Miracle For Years

This Underrated Herbal Tea Can Help Curb Inflammation And Keep Blood Sugar In Check

Cher Speaks Out On This Controversial Shoe Brand And We Have Some Thoughts