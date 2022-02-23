Audrey Hepburn’s Intense Beauty Routine Included Yogurt Face Masks, Using Tweezers To Separate Each Eyelash, And So Much More

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Audrey Hepburn has been synonymous with elegance and beauty throughout her life and career. Hepburn’s iconic image in the little black dress by Hubert de Givenchy, which she wore for Breakfast at Tiffany’s, has become an eternal symbol of elegance, class, and sophistication. But, even as Hepburn’s peak of fame has long passed, her legacy remains.

Hepburn’s beauty was undeniable. But, how did she remain so flawless through the years? In her time, Hepburn didn’t have access to the abundance of makeup and beauty hacks that we’re obsessed with today. Rather, Hepburn had more than one beauty tip up her sleeve; timeless beauty lessons that should not be overlooked.

Audrey Hepburn’s Beauty Regime

Dramatic Eyelashes

Among Audrey’s most iconic qualities, the cat-eye flick appeared long before it became a trend. The actress was also famed for her dramatic lashes. While recreating the feline flick isn’t too tricky, Hepburn’s lash ritual might make some cringe. After applying mascara, Hepburn’s makeup artist, Alberto De Rossi, would carefully separate each individual eyelash with a pin or tweezer to prevent clumps.

Regular Dermatologist Visits

Hepburn had the captivating quality of appearing undeniably beautiful, but never overdone. Her natural beauty was achieved through proper skincare in collaboration with a dermatologist.

Hepburn’s dermatologist Erno Laszlo, however, was no ordinary doctor. He also worked with Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly, and Ava Gardner. “I owe 50 percent of my beauty to my mother, and the other 50 percent to Erno Laszlo,” Hepburn once said. Amazingly, you can still purchase products from the Erno Laszlo skincare line today, through Amazon.

Never Skipping On Her Favorite Hair Product

Philip Kingsley, a famed stylist, met Audrey Hepburn in 1974 and developed the now-cult classic Elasticizer, which forever left the actress swooning. Specially formulated for Hepburn, the repairing hair mask promises to moisturize and keep hair healthy and bouncy.

Audrey loved Philip Kingsley’s Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask so much that she always ordered it regularly to ensure it never ran out.

Defining Her Cupid’s Bow

In addition to her love of thick black winged eyeliner and beautiful wispy eyelashes, Hepburn also loved bold red lips. Nonetheless, Hepburn added a touch of femininity by defining Cupid’s bow. You can replicate her look by first applying lipliner following your natural lip line but applying it just below your natural Cupid’s bow for an exaggerated shape. Finish off the look with matte red lipstick.

Refreshing Yogurt Face Masks

In order to maintain natural beauty, Hepburn made sure to incorporate various skincare products into her skincare regime. She reportedly had dry skin, so she used several moisturizers and oils. While Hepburn favored more traditional beauty products, she also favored more natural alternatives.

Known for applying fresh Greek yogurt to her face, she would let it sit on her skin for about half an hour before washing it off. The lactic acid in Greek yogurt offers a natural way to gently exfoliate while hydrating the skin.

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Strong Eyebrows

Among Audrey Hepburn’s many iconic traits were her strong eyebrows, which still have us swooning. Let’s face it, this Hollywood beauty wouldn’t look the same with pencil-thin brows. Thus, proving any beautiful face benefits from bold, thick brows. Still, Hepburn didn’t allow them to grow wild. Rather, she kept her eyebrows immaculately groomed and filled them in with a dark brown eyebrow pencil.

Weekly Steam Facials

To achieve a smooth complexion, Hepburn enjoyed steam facials twice a week as part of her intense skincare routine. A steam facial at the spa may not be within everyone’s budget, however, you can buy a facial steamer for use at home.

Alternatively, you can create spa-like steam using a large bowl and a towel. Pour boiling water into a bowl, and then lean your face over the bowl with a towel draped over your head. As a result, the steam will penetrate your pores and leave you feeling refreshed within minutes.

Less Is More

A conservative approach to her makeup application was also one of the keys to Hepburn’s everlasting youth. The Hollywood royal knew that the secret to radiant skin was to go lighter on makeup. As Hepburn knew, less is more, so rather than overloading her face with heavy foundations and excessive eyeshadows, she let her face breathe.

