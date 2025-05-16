Aubrey O’Day Allegedly Preparing to Testify in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Trial

Aubrey O’Day is allegedly preparing to take the stand in the high-profile Sean “Diddy” Combs trial.

Videos by Suggest

A source close to the situation confirmed to Us Weekly that prosecutors subpoenaed the former Danity Kane bandmate. She is traveling to New York City, where she will testify “sometime this week or next week.”

“It’s nerve-wrecking, but she’s ready,” the insider explained. “She’s not going to back down. She wants justice for everyone.”

Although she hasn’t confirmed the news, O’Day took to her Instagram to share photos of herself in New York City.

“Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?” she asked, adding a weighing scale emoji.

Aubrey O’Day first met Diddy while appearing on Making the Band 3 in 2005. She was selected to be a member of Danity Kane, which signed wth Diddy’s Bad Boy Records.

However, things between her and Diddy quickly turned ugly, with the rap mogul revealing in 2008 that O’Day was kicked out of the all-girl group.

Aubrey O’Day Claims Diddy Once Tried to Bribe Her With Music Rights In Exchange For Her Silence

Since her departure from Danity Kane, Aubrey O’Day has been one of Diddy’s more outspoken critics.

In early April 2024, she claimed Diddy offered to give her publishing rights in exchange for her silence.

O’Day also alleged that for her and other artists to get their music rights, they each had to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). She rejected the offer, stating she felt she would be giving up her ability to speak out if she wanted to.

The singer then said she was given $300.30 for a “full release against all claims against Diddy and many other players.”

“It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human,” she said about the contract. “So then I realized something really bad is coming.”

Along with the NDA claim, Aubrey O’Day has accused Diddy of being very difficult to work with.

“Everything had to be perfect,” she recalled. “I remember times when he looked at my toenails and was like, ‘What is your third toenail doing? Go get that s— fixed before you walk into a room.'”

“Or we would be in rehearsals performing an hour-and-a-half set over and over,” she noted. “And he would walk in for five minutes with a camera and said, ‘Aubrey, why are you sweating? You look like a wet dog. You’re the hot one, so do you think anyone wants to see that?’”

O’Day said she and her Danity Kane bandmates were “scared to death” of Diddy’s behavior.