attacker-sets-man-on-fire-in-times-square

A man is currently in recovery after witnesses say he was set on fire near New York City’s Times Square over the weekend.

According to NBC New York, the victim, 45, was in the area of West 41 Street and 7th Avenue at around 4 a.m. local time on Sunday, Mar. 16, when he was attacked and set on fire. He was assisted by the FDNY, who put the flames out and took him to a nearby hospital.

FDNY officials also stated that the man is being treated for burns other than his body.

NYPD officials further shared that they believe the man may have had a flammable substance thrown on him. They also believe the suspect was someone the victim knew.

The Incident Occurred Just Hours Before Half Marathon Runners Made Their Way Through Times Square

The incident occurred just hours before the first NYC half marathon runners ran through Times Square.

Law enforcement working at the New York City Half Marathon saw the victim on fire and quickly assisted. Sources told PIX11 officers grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and put the fire out.

“It happened right here,” Badiwu Abubakar, who works in the same area where the attack occurred, stated. “I am here every day. It got me scared.”

New York City resident Joseph Robles also told the media outlet, ”That’s a tragedy to hear that happen, that’s not far from my age… I’ll be 44 in June… but it was a shame.”

The victim is in critical condition but expected to survive, a source shared with PIX11.

“I feel sad for humanity. I don’t understand why somebody would do that, fellow New York City resident Tammy Brawn told NBC New York.

She then added, “I feel like a lot of things are unsettled right now.”