Ashley Biden Shares Biden Family Thanksgiving Photos While Reflecting on ‘NO-vember 2025’

Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, celebrated Thanksgiving alongside the former President and other members of the Biden family.

In her latest Instagram post, Ashley shared a series of photos while reflecting on her own personal growth within the past month.

“NO- vember 2025…to everything and everyone NO longer aligned with this new chapter in my life,” Ashley Biden wrote in the post’s caption. “I am so grateful for the love + support of my family. “

Ashley further pointed out that it was the 50th year that the Biden family spent Thanksgiving on Nantucket Island.

“Coming home with a full heart, calm mind, and strong body,” she also shared. “My brothers gave me the greatest gift/joy of my life…making me an auntie. And Mom and Dad gave us our favorite week of the year. I am whaley thankful for the time and memories.”

Along with photos of her family’s Thanksgiving celebration, Ashley Biden also posted a video of the tree lighting ceremony on Nantucket Island.

The New York Post reported that during the Nantucket event, Joe Biden was spotted with his son, Hunter, for the first time in public since leaving the White House. The former world leader was also seen giving a performing fiddler $20.

Ashley Biden Has Had a Tough Year With Her Father’s Illness and Her Divorce

The former First Daughter has had her fair share of struggles over the past year.

Ashley and the Biden family have continuously supported Joe as he battled an aggressive prostate cancer. The 46th President of the United States revealed earlier this year that he was diagnosed with the disease and recently announced he completed his radiation treatments.

Unfortunately for her, Ashley experienced other personal woes in recent months. Biden’s only daughter filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years, Howard Krein, in August.

On the same day she filed for divorce, Ashley took to social media with a snapshot of her doing a thumbs-up as she walked through a park.

“New life, new beginnings means new boundaries,” she wrote in the post. “New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.”

The post featured Beyoncé’s hit track “Freedom” playing in the background.