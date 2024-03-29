Arnold Schwarzenegger Shows Off ‘Pacemaker’ Following Heart Troubles in New Photo

Arnold Schwarzenegger humorously gave a shoutout to fans for backing him up after his pacemaker surgery this month. The Conan the Barbarian legend also assured viewers that his recovery wouldn’t delay the upcoming second season of FUBAR.

The 76-year-old action star shared an image on X (formerly Twitter) depicting his recovery tongue firmly in cheek. The candid snapshot shows the bemused Austrian Oak with an electrical cord running from his ear to a prop ticking bomb on his chest.

“Thank you! I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world,” Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote about his pacemaker procedure. He assured fans that the battery-operated device, which regulates an irregular heart rhythm, won’t disrupt the upcoming season of Netflix’s FUBAR.

“A lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not,” he insisted. “I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it,” teasing about the comical device in the photo.

— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 28, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger Revealed His Pacemaker Surgery in His Fitness Newsletter

Schwarzenegger’s social media post follows his recent disclosure that he underwent surgery to receive a pacemaker. In his newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club, Arnold detailed the recent surgery. “Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker,” Schwarzenegger wrote at the time, calling back to his Terminator days.

“First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great,” Schwarzenegger continued. “I had my surgery on Monday. By Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda.”

Schwarzenegger thanked his medical team for their exceptional care during the surgery, ensuring minimal pain. “Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery,” he added. Arnold wrote that doctors encouraged him to get a pacemaker “because some scar tissue from my previous surgery had made my heartbeat irregular.”

In 1997, Arnold had open-heart surgery to replace a faulty aortic valve. In 2018, he had another surgery to replace a pulmonary valve. The surgery deviated from the planned non-invasive procedure when the doctor accidentally pierced the heart wall. This led to urgent open-heart surgery to save Arnold’s life.

In FUBAR, Schwarzenegger portrays a CIA operative who uncovers that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) is also part of the agency. They find themselves in an unlikely partnership in this action comedy penned by Nick Santora (Reacher). The first season premiered in May 2023, and the show was renewed just a month later in June.