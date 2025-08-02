Arnold Schwarzenegger Faces Tough Career Setback

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s high-profile Netflix show won’t be back.

The streaming platform has decided not to move forward with a third season of the 78-year-old’s spy action series Fubar, according to Deadline. This announcement comes roughly six weeks after Season 2 premiered on June 12.

Deadline noted that Netflix’s decision follows a weaker-than-expected performance for the show’s return. Boosted initially by Schwarzenegger’s worldwide fame, the show had a strong launch in May 2023. It also stars Monica Barbaro, who received an Oscar nomination for A Complete Unknown between Seasons 1 and 2.

Season 2 of Fubar was released over two years after Season 1 and struggled to match its predecessor’s success. According to Deadline, it debuted at #10 on Netflix’s Top 10 for English-language series with 2.2M views in its first weekend, compared to 11M for Season 1. In its first full week, Season 2 peaked at #7 with 3.3M views, then dropped to #10 in Week 3 with 1.8M views before falling out of the Top 10 entirely.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ Joins a Few Other New Netflix Shows Getting Canceled

Schwarzenegger’s show getting the axe is a rare Netflix cancellation in 2025, joining another sophomore action drama, The Recruit, as well as freshman shows Pulse and The Residence. The streamer has renewed nearly 20 scripted shows since the start of the year, including limited series Untamed for Season 2, Shane Gillis’ comedy Tires for Season 3, and romantic dramas Ransom Canyon for Season 2 and Virgin River for Season 8.

Fubar follows a CIA operative, Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger), nearing retirement, who uncovers a family secret and must return to the field for one final mission. In Season 2, Carrie-Anne Moss joins as Greta Nelso, a former East German spy with a past connection to Brunner.

Season 2 also features Milan Carter, comedian Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Aparna Brielle, and Kids in the Hall alum Scott Thompson.