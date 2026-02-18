Another Singer From ‘The Voice’ Has Died: Leo Rosas Was 27

Leo Rosas, a beloved Bolivian singer and runner-up on the 2019 season of Mexico’s The Voice (La Voz), has died.

Rosas passed away Feb. 15 at the age of 27, per Spanish language outlet El Deber. No cause of death was shared, per his family’s request.

According to 360 Vision, Leo Rosas was a renowned Bolivian artist, celebrated for his unique tone, versatility, and perseverance. He inspired young Bolivian talent to strive for international success, the outlet added.

Many artists mourned the loss of the young singer on social media after hearing about his death. Guisela Santa Cruz shared a candid snapshot of herself alongside the young singer on Facebook. “Dear Leo!! Until we meet again. My condolences to your family,” she wrote alongside the shot.

Music producer Vladimir Suárez also shared his condolences on social media, writing in Spanish: “We’ll see each other at the end of the rainbow, dear brother, and there we will also continue making music… rest in peace. I can’t find the words (devastated really).”

Leo Rosas Passed Away Just Two Years After His Wife

Rosas’ death occurred just over two years after the passing of his wife, Marian Montero Blanco, who died in August 2023.

“When it was Marian’s time, it cost me a lot, and I walked away. I remember that I told God to keep her alive and help her calm down. I stumbled thousands of times since she left, I have had a more complicated life,” Rosas said at the time.

Meanwhile, a religious ceremony was held on Feb. 16 for Rosas at the Parque Jardín Las Misiones Cemetery.