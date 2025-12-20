Another Revered Guitarist Has Passed Away: RIP to Max Eider

Max Eider, veteran guitarist and member of The Jazz Butcher Conspiracy, as well as a solo artist, has passed away.

The sad news was shared on the official Jazz Butcher Facebook account on Wednesday, though no further details were provided.

“Rest in peace to the greatest guitarist to ever close a bar. Peter Millson, known to most of us as Max Eider,” the group wrote. “I never wanted this sweet end to come. Heartbroken, raise a glass to the best kisser in the world.”

Born Peter Millson, Eider was the guitarist for The Jazz Butcher in the 1980s. His fluid style was influenced by Wes Montgomery and other jazz guitarists. He sang lead on a few Jazz Butcher Conspiracy songs, like “Drink,” and his 1987 solo debut, The Best Kisser in the World, is considered a cult classic. Eider also played on records by David J and other artists.

“The very sad news of the passing of my dear, dear friend, Peter Millson AKA Max Eider is hitting so hard,” David J wrote, per music outlet Brooklyn Vegan. “Peter was such a beautiful soul & too good for this world. There was a little whiskey left in a glass on the coffee table from last evening’s nightcap, & I’m sipping it now in the mid-morning, having toasted our fallen soldier. Go gentle, old sport.”

Fans Mourn the Loss of Max Eider

Eider reunited with The Jazz Butcher’s Pat Fish in the late ’90s, and they performed together regularly until Fish’s death in 2021. He also appeared on Fish’s posthumous album, The Highest in the Land, and continued to release solo music, including the 2024 EP All Shall Be Well.

Meanwhile, the Jazz Butcher’s post announcing Max Eider’s death was full of mourning fans in the comments section.

“Absolutely destroyed by this news,” one top comment read. “R.I.P. What a talent,” a second fan offered. “Too many too soon. Thanks for the music and the memories,” a third fan wrote.