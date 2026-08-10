Another NBC Show Rocked With Big Cast Member Exit

The Chicago Fire family is about to get smaller as they lose a veteran. Joe Miñoso, who plays Joe Cruz, is leaving the show.

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Deadline reported on Miñoso’s departure, saying that he will appear in a handful of episodes at the beginning of season 15 to wrap up his character’s story arc.

Miñoso is one of four original actors left on the show, the outlet said. He appeared as a guest star in the pilot before appearing in virtually every episode of the first season as a recurring character.

After being promoted to series regular in season two, he has been a mainstay on the Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television show.

His exit comes after the announcement that Victor Teran will be taking over as showrunner following the departure of Andrea Newman after 14 seasons.

Photo Credit: NBC

According to Deadline, season 14 ended with Cruz announcing that his wife was expecting a baby. Later, she is rushed to the hospital, worried that something is wrong. After finding out she was bleeding due to an irritated small blood vessel, the Cruz family finds out they’re expecting twins.

The season finale ended on a cliffhanger with the members of Firehouse 51 taking on an emergency call at a storage facility. Several main characters are stuck inside the building when they realize the roof is about to collapse.

Chicago Fire season 15 premieres on October 7 at 9:00 p.m. eastern.

Many fans are expressing their disappointment over Miñoso’s departure in the Deadline comment section.

“NO, please say it isn’t so. He is one of my favorites, along with Severide, Stella, Hermann, Mouch and the Paramedics. We fans have seen a lot of favorites leave the show. We can’t lose anymore,” one person wrote.

“Oh NO!!!!!! Joe is one of my favorite characters. Always solid. This is so disappointing. Now the only thing that keeps me watching is Severide. Why take off the favorites and the best. Sad choice!! If it’s about the $$, shame on NBC,” another shared.

“Bye, bye, Chicago Fire. You let too many beloved characters go, including Kyri and now Minoso. Won’t be watching anymore,” someone else added.