Another ‘M*A*S*H’ Star Has Died: Loretta Swit Was 87

Loretta Swit, best known for her role as Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the classic TV show M*A*S*H, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

She died away at her New York City home on Friday, according to her publicist, as reported by Variety. She was 87.

The police report indicated that the cause of death was likely natural causes, according to her spokesperson. A coroner’s investigation is still underway.

For her role on M*A*S*H, Swit earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy every year from 1974 to 1983. She won the prestigious award twice, in 1980 and 1982.

Per IMDb, the actress made her TV debut in 1969 with an appearance on Hawaii Five-O. In 1970, she guest-starred on Mission: Impossible, Mannix, and Gunsmoke. Over the next few years, she also appeared on shows like Bonanza, Ironside, and Love, American Style.

Meanwhile, Loretta Swit made her feature film debut in 1972 with the battle-of-the-sexes comedy Stand Up and Be Counted, alongside Jacqueline Bisset.

Even after landing her role in M*A*S*H, Swit continued to take on work in both film and television. She starred alongside Alan Arkin and James Caan in the 1974 action-comedy Freebie and the Bean. In 1975, she appeared in Peter Fonda’s car-chase flick Race With the Devil.

She was also an avid stage actress.

Swit debuted on Broadway in 1975 in Same Time, Next Year and later appeared in The Mystery of Edwin Drood. She performed in a Las Vegas production of Mame, played the title role in a 2003 North Carolina Theatre production, and toured with The Vagina Monologues.

Swit was married to actor Dennis Holahan from 1983 to 1995, before the couple eventually divorced.

Loretta Swift Was a Staunch Animal Rights Advocate

Swit was also deeply committed to animal rights and founded the SwitHeart Animal Alliance to support fundraising efforts for animals. She received the Betty White Award from Actors and Others for Animals, along with recognition from several other animal organizations.

In 1992, Swit hosted the cable documentary series Those Incredible Animals. Earlier, in 1986, she teamed up with her *M*A*S*H co-star Mike Farrell (B.J. Hunnicut) to host the PBS special Saving the Wildlife. The program showcased efforts by Jane Goodall, Brigitte Bardot, and Prince Philip to protect endangered species.

According to her family’s wishes, donations can be made to Actors & Others For Animals or the SwitHeart Animal Alliance.