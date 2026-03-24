another-major-retailer-is-closing-over-100-stores

A favorite women’s clothing brand known for its sexy, size-inclusive apparel has reported closing over 150 stores nationwide.

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Torrid, the plus-size brand specializing in women’s sizes 10 to 30, shut down 151 stores last year, including 77 in the fourth quarter. According to its year-end shareholder report released last week, the company identified these locations as “structurally unproductive.”

Torrid was founded in 2001 in the City of Industry, California, and grew from a single store in the Brea Mall to a national chain. According to KTLA, by early 2026, the company was operating 483 locations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

The Torrid flagship store grand opening on Chicago’s State Street on April 8, 2015. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Torrid)

“We enter 2026 with a strong operational foundation – optimized channels, product, and pricing,” Torrid CEO Lisa Harper explained in the shareholder report.

“This positions us to accelerate customer fille growth through renewed marketing efforts, helping us re-engage past shoppers, attract new customers, and deepen loyalty across our existing base. I am confident we are on the right path and encouraged by early signs of progress we are seeing in the business,” Harper added.

2025 Was Brutal For Many Longtime Retailers

Last year was brutal for many longtime retailers. Forever 21 and Rue21 shut down all their remaining locations, while Claire’s, Carter’s, American Eagle Outfitters, Victoria’s Secret, and Foot Locker closed dozens more.

Meanwhile, the popular shoe chain Allbirds announced plans to close its remaining full-price U.S. stores by the end of last month, shifting focus to e-commerce and partnerships.

An Allbirds shoe chain location in SoHo, New York, in 2023.(Photo by Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In its third-quarter earnings report, the company announced a 23.3% drop in net revenue compared to the previous year. This decline was attributed to changes with international distributors and store closures, with U.S. store revenue falling by approximately 20%.

Despite its market cap of $32 million, Allbirds’ stock has plunged more than 80% over the past two years.