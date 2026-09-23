Another ‘Home Improvement’ Star Is in Trouble With the Law

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, best known for his role on the 90s ABC sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested in California earlier this week.

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TMZ reported that Thomas was the passenger in a car when the driver was pulled over in Westlake Village.

Law enforcement confirmed to People that the person driving was pulled over on suspicion of DUI.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas makes a special guest star appearance on ABC’s ‘Last Man Standing’ in 2013. (Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“The driver was being detained for DUI investigation. Sometime during the investigation, Mr. Taylor decided he would exit the vehicle. Deputies told him to sit back down in the vehicle. He was uncooperative with them, failed to follow orders, and obstructed the investigation, so he was arrested for obstruction, and he was arrested for drunk in public,” law enforcement said.

The 45-year-old former actor was detained at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station’s jail at 12:32 a.m. He was booked at 1:50 a.m. on Monday, September 21, according to jail records, and released more than 34 hours later.

Information about the driver, including an identity and whether or not they were detained, have not been made available.

No charges have been filed against Thomas by the district attorney’s office currently. However, the prosecutor can still review the case and file charges within the legal statute of limitations if necessary.

There has been no comment from Taylor’s reps.