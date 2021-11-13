Another Crew Member Hospitalized On Cursed ‘Rust’ Set

There are many movies in the Hollywood pantheon that have been labeled as cursed, including The Exorcist and Poltergeist. While throwing around the word ‘curse’ can sometimes unintentionally undermine the victims affected by these tragedies, it’s safe to conclude the Alec Baldwin movie Rust might just be as cursed as any film has been to date. First we had fatal gunshots, now we have near fatal spider bites.

‘Rust’ Set Woes Keep Getting Worse

While most are still reeling from the fatal shooting on the set of Rust a few weeks back, it seems crew member Jason Miller has been bitten by a brown recluse spider and the bite is literally eating away at his arm.

Miller worked as a pipe rigger and lamp operator for Rust, and while those titles don’t sound very dangerous, it would appear that everything that happened on the set of that movie was dangerous.

Deadly Spider Bite Leading To Possible Amputation

Sadly, the bite from a Brown Recluse spider is the opposite of that. Painful and slow, causing necrosis to spread over the body (basically, you become toxic from the inside), it is said to be extremely painful and akin to bad burn, only on your insides.

Family Takes Steps To Assist Miller

Jason Miller’s family have gone on to explain his condition in more details on his GoFundMe page set up to help him with massive hospital bills. On the crowd-funding website, Miller’s family wrote:

“In a matter of days he experienced severe symptoms including necrosis of his arm and sepsis. He has been hospitalized and endured multiple surgeries each day as doctors do their best to stop the infection and try to save his arm from amputation.”

The great news in all this is that the family wanted $5,000 to help and the page already has raised closer to $10,000. It’s frankly amazing to see people come together in order to come to the aid of someone in need, especially when that person is suffering so horribly through no fault of their own.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family in this time. And let’s just hope we don’t hear anymore horror stories from the set of this production.