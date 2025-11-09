Another ‘Bewitched’ Reboot Is in the Works

Hold onto your broomsticks, witches and warlocks… A reboot of the classic sitcom Bewitched is manifesting at Fox.

The original Bewitched, a bona fide TV classic, graced ABC from 1964 to 1972. Across eight seasons, it followed the romance of witch Samantha (Elizabeth Montgomery) and mortal Darrin (famously played by both Dick York and Dick Sargent). Naturally, their clash of cultures led to plenty of magical mayhem and marital woes.

The original stars of the beloved sitcom ‘Bewitched,’ Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York, and Agnes Moorhead, in 1964.

Over 50 years later, Deadline reports that Fox is developing a reimagined version of Bewitched. Like the original, the reboot will follow Samantha, a witch, and Darrin, a human, as they navigate life together. Unlike the classic half-hour sitcom, the new version will take on a more dramatic tone and run for an hour.

Sony Pictures Television is behind the project, with Judalina Neira (The Boys) writing and executive producing alongside Doug Robinson.

Why the Timing is Right for a ‘Bewitched’ Reboot

This isn’t Sony’s first rodeo with a Bewitched remake. They tried (and failed) to get one going with CBS, NBC, and ABC back in the 2010s. Then there was the 2005 meta movie, where Nicole Kidman played an actual witch cast in a Bewitched reboot alongside Will Ferrell, whose character remained oblivious to her true identity.

Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman starred in a largely forgotten ‘Bewitched’ film remake in 2005. (Photo by Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

This time, however, it seems Sony is trying a new spell. The reboot is being described as a “dramatic hourlong take”. Given the producers’ backgrounds, this might just be the magic touch the concept needs.

Meanwhile, an animated series, also titled Bewitched, was reportedly in development around 2023. Following Samantha’s pre-teen daughter, Tabitha, SPT – Kids described it as combining “the teenage double-life adventures of Hannah Montana with the magic school antics of Harry Potter.”

Witches, it seems, are having a moment. Netflix’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch remake snagged four seasons, and A Discovery of Witches did quite well from 2018-2022. Hocus Pocus recently got a sequel, and Harry Potter is heading back to HBO in the form of a TV series. Even WandaVision on Disney+ gave a direct nod to Bewitched in its second episode. That’s quite a spotlight for this new Bewitched reboot to conjure into.