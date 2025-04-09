Singer-Songwriter Johnny Tillotson Dead at 86, Cause of Death Revealed

Grammy-nominated Country and pop singer Johnny Tillotson, best known for his memorable hit “Poetry In Motion,” has passed away.

Nancy, Tillotson’s wife, confirmed his death on Facebook the day after he passed on Tuesday, April 1. She shared that he died following a Parkinsonism diagnosis, per People.

Johnny Tillotson was 86.

“It is with a broken heart that I write to let you know that the sweetest, kindest man I ever met Johnny Tillotson, left Earth for Heaven yesterday,” she wrote alongside a candid snapshot of the couple grinning wide. “He was my best beloved, Champion of my realm, Knight of my heart. Someone said that sometimes right in the middle of an ordinary life you get a fairy tale. The day I met him I got mine. He was funny, generous, and kind. A gentleman through and through. He loved and was grateful to his fans, as he once said, they made every dream I ever had come true. Once again on his behalf, I say thank you for that.”

“Johnny will be missed every single day for the rest of my life,” she added. “He was simply the best. With all the love I have in my heart for a wonderful man gone too soon from this world.”

Fellow former teen idol Fabian Forte also took to social media to pay tribute to Tillotson.

“Saddened that longtime friend, the very talented and funny Johnny Tillotson has passed away. You will be missed,” the “Turn Me Loose” singer wrote.

Fabian Forte included a throwback picture with him alongside Tillotson as well as a more recent snapshot with the duo together.

Johnny Tillotson Released His First Single at Age 19

Born in 1939 in Jacksonville, Florida, Tillotson displayed a natural talent for singing from an early age. At just 19, he signed with Cadence Records and released his debut single, “Dreamy Eyes” / “Well I’m Your Man,” in September 1958.

After releasing several singles, Tillotson quickly rose to fame as a teen idol. Of course, his biggest success came in 1960 with “Poetry in Motion.” It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Johnny Tillotson 'Poetry In Motion' (1960)

Tillotson received his first Grammy nomination in 1962 for “It Keeps Right on A-Hurtin’,” a song inspired by his father’s terminal illness. Nominated for Best Country and Western Recording, the song has also been covered by artists such as Elvis Presley.

Meanwhile, his second Grammy nomination came in 1965 for the track “Heartaches by the Number,” earning recognition in the category of Best Contemporary (Rock and Roll) Vocal Performance.

According to Nancy’s Facebook post, Tillotson is survived by his wife, his brother Dan, his son John, his stepdaughter Genevieve, and his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.