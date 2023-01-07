Anne Heche’s Son Announces Upcoming Memoir Penned By Late Actress

Anne Heche passed away last year, but it looks like fans can expect one more project from the actress. Her son recently announced that she had completed a manuscript before her death that will now be published.

Heche’s Son Thanks Fans For ‘Good Thoughts And Well Wishes’

Heche was involved in a series of car accidents on August 5, 2022, the last of which caused her to be hospitalized. She was put on life support due to a brain injury, but was not expected to survive. On August 14, she was taken off life support and her organs were donated.

Her son Homer, whom she shared with cameraman Coleman Laffoon, recently took to Instagram to thank the public for their support, as well as to announce Heche’s final book.

“One day at a time is working for me as I’m sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path,” he told her Instagram followers.

Heche’s Son Announces Posthumous Memoir ‘Call Me Anne’

“My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing,” Homer went on. “The book is the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it’s own, as you would have wanted.”

Heche had previously penned Call Me Crazy: A Memoir, which was published in 2001. The book detailed her fundamentalist Christian upbringing, the childhood sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her father, and her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

Homer: ‘Know She Loved Her Fans [And] Loved Writing’

He also shared that there will be a “special event” at a Los Angeles Barnes & Noble because “I know mom would want to see everyone’s smiling face as she read an excerpt and signed copies.”

Homer concluded, “I don’t plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this.”

Heche’s fans are happy to hear that Homer is working through his grief and that they will get the chance to read the actress’ final book.

