Anna Faris’ Home Has Burned Down, According to Ex-Husband Chris Pratt

Although his home was spared from the Los Angeles wildfires, Chris Pratt revealed that his ex-wife, Anna Faris, wasn’t as fortunate. The actress’ home was completely destroyed by one of the blazes.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram, Pratt opened up about how he and his family evacuated from their home earlier this month when the wildfires headed toward his neighborhood. Wednesday, Jan. 22, was the first time he had seen his residence since the fires began on Jan. 7.

“Miraculously it’s still standing,” the Marvel star stated about his home. “By the grace of God, we have four walls and a roof.”

However, Pratt revealed that the area surrounding his home was completely decimated.

“It’s truly devastating, as you know,” he continued. “Silver lining is my house was saved, but at the same time, so many people’s houses were burned around us, and the community’s gone.”

Chris Pratt further shared that other places, including Anna Faris’ home, are now gone. “My son’s school is gone. My son’s mom’s house burned down.”

Reports came in days after the fires started that revealed Faris was among the celebrities who lost their homes. She and her family were able to evacuate without any issues.

“Anna and her family are safe and very grateful,” Faris’ rep confirmed to People.

She had purchased the home in 2019, following her divorce from Pratt. The former spouses share a 12-year-old son, Jack.

Other celebrities who have lost their homes include Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Many Moore, and Ricki Lake.

Chris Pratt Revealed Friends and Loved Ones Have Lost Their Homes to the Los Angeles Wildfires

In his latest Instagram post, Chris Pratt revealed that other people he knows have also lost their homes.

“It’s just wild,” he shared before becoming optimistic about rebuilding. “We’re resilient. We trust in God, and consider it all a blessing.”

Pratt went on to thank those who supported him and his family through the ordeal.

“It’s been inspiring to see how our communities come together,” he added while promising to give more updates as they become available.

Multiple fires erupted on Jan. 7, causing devastation to anything in their paths. The Palisades Fire has reportedly burned more than 23,400 acres. It has been dubbed the most destructive firestorm in Los Angeles’ history.

Eaton Fire has scorched over 14,000 acres. It erupted just hours after the Palisades Fire started.

At least 27 people were confirmed killed by Palisades and Eaton Fires.