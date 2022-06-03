Who Is Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Best Friend’ Who Reportedly Just Moved Into Windsor Castle With The Queen? 

The world has been watching Queen Elizabeth as she continues to cancel royal engagements and drop out of events due to mobility issues, but it looks like she’s come up with a solution: moving her best friend, Angela Kelly, into Windsor Castle.

Royal Source Says Kelly ‘Has Moved In’

The Sun reported that Kelly first moved into Windsor during the COVID-19 lockdown, joining the royal “bubble” and helping the queen with day-to-day things. However, it seems like the move is now pretty permanent.

“She lives there now. She has moved in,” a source told The Sun. Her suite is reportedly right next to Queen Elizabeth’s and boasts a 42-inch television in her rooms. So, who is Kelly and why is the queen relying so heavily on her?

Who Is Angela Kelly?

Kelly joined the royal household in 1994 as The Queen’s Dresser. Her official title today is Personal Assistant, Adviser, and Curator to Her Majesty The Queen (Jewelry, Insignias, and Wardrobe.) She is also the Senior Dresser for the monarch.

Being the queen’s Dresser means Kelly is responsible for all elements of Queen Elizabeth’s wardrobe, from everyday outfits and ball gowns to her jewelry and accessories. This doesn’t sound like too big of a responsibility, but a lot of research goes into the queen’s wardrobe. Kelly must research the venues for royal visits, as well as the significance of colors, in order to create outfits that won’t clash with decor or send an unintentional message.

Her Work As A Designer And Author

Kelly doesn’t just pick out clothing for the queen; she designs it. Some of Kelly’s more recognizable creations include Queen Elizabeth’s outfit for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, Princess Beatrice’s wedding gown that was repurposed from a dress of the queen’s, and a replica of the royal christening gown that has been worn by royal babies since 2008.

In addition to her royal work, Kelly also founded a fashion label, Kelly & Pordum, with Alison Pordum, another royal fashion worker. Pordum was the queen’s in-house dressmaker until 2008. Kelly has also written two books: Dressing the Queen: The Jubilee Wardrobe and The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe.

Even though Kelly’s responsibilities are related to the royal wardrobe, it looks like her relationship with Queen Elizabeth is very strong. The queen’s declining health has been a concern to her friends, family, and the public, but it’s good to know that she is surrounded by longtime friends like Kelly.

