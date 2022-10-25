Here’s Why Andy Cohen Has Never Married: Everything We Know About His Love Life￼

We have come to know Andy Cohen as the affable host of Watch What Happens Live on Bravo, as the host of his own SiriusXM radio show, and as host (and occasional referee) of the Real Housewives reunion shows. He has a lively sense of humor and a knack for defusing confrontations when guests get too heated with each other.

Cohen’s pretty upfront about aspects of his personal life, such as who he’s dating and his relationship status. One thing we do know by Cohen’s own admission is that having kids has prompted him to redefine his outlook on romantically partnering with anyone. Here’s what else we know about Andy Cohen’s love life.

His Last Relationship Reportedly Ended In 2020

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

He dated Broadway actor John Hill, who is known for musicals like Hairspray and The Boy From Oz. They’ve reportedly remained friends despite their breakup, and have been able to joke about their relationship. Page Six reported that Hill playfully roasted Cohen during a cabaret show in March 2020, claiming Cohen would never find another partner as good as him.

He Described Ex Clifton Dassuncao As The “Brazilian Andy Samberg”

Cohen reportedly dated Harvard Ph.D. student Clifton Dassuncao between 2016 and 2018. Dassuncao is 19 years Cohen’s junior.

The host was terse about why the two split, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Yes, I am single again.” He preferred to keep the exact reason behind the relationship’s end private, and shut down any attempts at the contrary: “I didn’t sign up for a reality show.”

Contrary To Popular Belief, He And Anderson Cooper Have Never Dated

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

People have speculated about whether Cohen and his frequent New Year’s Eve Live on CNN co-host, Anderson Cooper, have dated. They seem so compatible—both are handsome, they are highly successful in the same industry, and they seem to get along swimmingly.

As much as the friends like each other, Cohen politely dismissed the idea of any romantic sparks between them on The Howard Stern Show.

“We’re just friends,” Cohen said. “I think, at this point, we know each other too well. We’re not attracted to each other in that way.”

When Cohen and Cooper were guests on The Tonight Show in December 2017, they did mention one time a while back in the 1990s when they nearly did have a blind date.

The pair was on the phone with each other to arrange their time on the town. Cooper deadpanned, “I knew within 45 seconds I was never going on a blind date with Andy Cohen.” When pressed by host Jimmy Fallon why he felt that way, Cooper added, “He violated my cardinal rule: he asked me about my mom [the late Gloria Vanderbilt] within the first minute of talking to me.”

Cohen light-heartedly chimed in, “I just wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy. I was excited!”

Cooper and Cohen are best friends who frequently collaborate on projects. They also have playdates for their kids. Cooper has two young sons, Wyatt and Sebastian, who were born via surrogate. He co-parents them with his former partner, Benjamin Maisani. Cohen has two children as well: a son, Ben, and a daughter, Lucy.

According to Today, During one playdate between Cohen’s boy, Ben, and Cooper’s tyke, Wyatt, Ben gave Wyatt an affectionate smooch on his cheek and a cuddle. It seems like the little lads are already buddies the way their famous dads are.

Here’s What Finding Love Looks Like For Cohen

In an April 2021 interview with Wendy Williams, when Cohen had already become a dad to Ben, he shared his thoughts on the single life: “Being single is OK. I feel like I was a lot to handle when I wasn’t a parent. And now, meeting people, in my mind, it’s so heavy.” He added, “You’re not only dating me, but you’re gonna date—you know, my son’s in the picture.”

In early 2022, Cohen welcomed his daughter Lucy, and once again shared his thoughts on dating as a single parent. He told the hosts of Stern Show Summer School on SiriusXM that dating when you have youngsters is kind of an intricate balancing act.

“I have had some dates,” he disclosed. Still, he said it’s “emotionally chaotic” to do so now that Ben and Lucy have taken center stage in his life.

Andy Cohen hasn’t completely exited the dating scene, however. He said that people he is romantically attracted to tend to be independent and good-looking. But like any devoted single dad of young children, he seems to be prioritizing raising them over his social life right now. Cohen clearly savors the everyday challenges involved in being a father.