Explaining The Andy And Candis Meredith Controversy—How Social Media Brought Down Their Dream Job

Are you familiar with Andy and Candis Meredith? The married couple with seven children are home renovators, authors, and reality TV stars. The couple began flipping homes in 2013 but were almost brought down earlier this year due to complaints from clients on their home renovation show, Home Work. Surprisingly, the couple won an Emmy for the show that was pulled after only two episodes.

Back in 2019, the Merediths landed a show on Magnolia Network, the network owned by Joanna and Chip Gaines. The home renovation show, Home Work, followed Andy and Candis as they renovated homes in Utah. The Merediths even renovated their own home for their family of nine.

However, Home Work was pulled from the network’s lineup after just two episodes. Once the show premiered, a few previous clients came forward with complaints about the couple. As it turned out, several clients from the show were more than unhappy with their home renovations.

Who Are Andy And Candis Meredith?

Before hearing from their clients, let’s get to know Andy and Candis. The couple married back in 2013 and immediately began renovating houses together. They live in Utah with their seven children. They each had three children from previous marriages and then had a daughter together after tying the knot.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Shares Special Way She Stays In Touch With Her Youth To Not ‘Lose Herself’ As She Ages

The Merediths became well-known on social media through their Instagram and Facebook accounts. The couple has been posting pictures and videos of their home renovations for years. In fact, Andy and Candis landed a limited series on HGTV called Old Home Love back in 2015 thanks to their social media presence. Plus, they were nominated for a Shorty Award in 2016 for their web series, “Win This House.”

Then in 2019, Joanna and Chip Gaines launched their own TV network called Magnolia Network. According to People, the Merediths began discussing the possibility of a TV show on Magnolia the same year. The show began filming Andy and Candis renovating homes in Utah, as well as a 20,000 square foot schoolhouse that the couple was turning into a home for their large family. The show ultimately became Home Work.

Social Media Almost Took It All Away

On January 5, 2022, a client they had worked with on the show, Aubry Bennion, shared an 18-part Instagram post that highlighted all the grievances she had with the Merediths. From over-budgeting and flooding her house to renovations that went well beyond the agreed upon timeline, Bennion was more than displeased with the couple’s work.

A day later another client, Teisha Hawley, shared an eight part Instagram post where she spoke out against the work the Merediths had done. She and her family had similar grievances that Bennion described. Shortly after, Vienna and Robert Goates, whose home was also renovated by the Merediths came forward on Instagram. They, too, were asked to pay nearly double what the reality TV stars had quoted them for the renovations. (The Instagram posts from Vienna and Robert Goates have been removed.)

How ‘Home Work’ Went From Canceled To Award-Winning

The controversy began on January 5, 2022. Although the network pulled the show during its premiere week, Magnolia soon reinstated the show on January 12. In a statement, the network’s president Allison Page said, “Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories. After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for Home Work, and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent.”

The statement continued by saying that, “While Home Work will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent, but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”

By the end of January, Home Work returned to Magnolia. However, the reality show couple remained quiet on social media soon after the allegations from their former clients. Although the couple responded in videos shortly after the posts from their unsatisfied clients surfaced, their social media accounts remained quiet for months.

It took two Emmy nominations in June for the couple to post on social media again. Although they ultimately won an Emmy award for Home Work, they haven’t posted anything on Instagram since July. The previous social media stars may not be so keen on using a platform that almost took them down.

More From Suggest