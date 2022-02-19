Here’s The Truth On Who Andrew Garfield Is Dating

Andrew Garfield’s career always seems to be on the up-and-up, and in 2022, he’s on fire. Not only did he recently don his Spiderman suit again for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he’s nominated for the Best Actor Academy Award for his amazing performance in Tick, Tick… Boom! Garfield’s ability to transform into any character, no matter what it entails, makes him worthy of the Best Actor title. But, even though he’s played quite a few characters in the past few years, we haven’t heard much about his love life since his days as Spider-man. So, as the star approaches 40, what’s going on with Andrew Garfield’s love life?

Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone’s Relationship

The Spider-man franchise has a history of matchmaking Spider-men with their onscreen love interests. Of course, Garfield’s relationship with Emma Stone is no exception. While it took the two costars of The Amazing Spider-Man time to start dating, they had chemistry from their first audition together. Garfield told Teen Vogue, “It was like I woke up when she came in… It was like diving into white-water rapids and having no desire to hang onto the side. Throughout shooting, it was wild and exciting.” The pair began filming in 2010.

In July 2011, both Garfield and Stone were single, and they attended Comic-Con together to promote their film. Then, in November, Stone hosted Saturday Night Live, and Andrew joined her for her opening monologue. This is when fans took note of the pair’s amazing chemistry when they were playing themselves, rather than characters. In March of 2012, they were seen kissing in New York. They finally made their red carpet debut that April at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The Pair Seemed to be On-Again/ Off-Again

Three years later, in April of 2015, US Weekly reported that the couple had called it quits and that Garfield “had been in a dark place for months.” But, Stone made a statement that the two were still together. In October 2016, however, it’s believed that the two finally called it quits.

It was clear that these two still had a very special connection. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in December 2016, Garfield was asked which actor he’d take to a desert island with him. He responded, ​​”Emma Stone. I love Emma. She’s all right. She can come.” Since then, the two have been spotted together and spoken highly of each other. It’s undeniable that there’s lots of love and no hard feelings.

Who Else Has Andrew Garfield Dated?

Andrew Garfield has been one to keep his private life private. His relationship with Emma Stone was certainly his most prolific, but he has a long list of exes that are full of fellow stars.

Shannon Woodward

Before meeting Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield was in a relationship with fellow actor, Shannon Woodward. The two dated for three years from 2008 to 2011.

Susie Abromeit

In September 2018, after calling it quits with Stone, Garfield was seen canoodling with Jessica Jones star, Susie Abromeit. This relationship turned out to be no more than a fling.

Rita Ora

From late 2018 through 2019, these two stars had a rumored romance. However, neither party ever publicly confirmed this.

Aisling Bea

In March 2019, Garfield was spotted in the audience of the West End production of Hamilton with comedian and actor, Aisling Bea. It’s unclear whether this was just a first date or a glimpse into a secret romance. Still, Garfield was photographed with his arm around Bea, and an eyewitness claims the two were kissing.

Christine Gabel

In the summer of 2019, Garfield reportedly started dating model and medical student, Christine Gabel. The pair was quiet about their relationship, but they were seen holding hands in November 202. This was rumored to be right at the end of their relationship.

He’s Currently Dating Alyssa Miller

As of February 2022, Garfield has love in his life, and she just maybe “the one.” 38-year-old Garfield is currently dating 32-year-old model (and ex of Jake Gyllenhaal,) Alyssa Miller. According to an insider, “Andrew has dated some very famous women, but he’s finally found someone he can get really serious about… He’s fallen hard for Alyssa, and it’s not just because she’s gorgeous.” The source went on to say, “He says he loves her spirit, and she makes him laugh,” and that “His friends say he’s never felt more comfortable with someone.” The duo was spotted this month hand-in-hand after playing tennis and looking very happy together.

In an interview with IMDb, Garfield commented on how he feels about love, saying, “… I do believe in love at first sight, but I also believe that you would love absolutely anybody if you knew their story.” He went on to say, “I believe it’s possible for all of us to be in love all the time with ourselves and everyone around us.” We love Andrew Garfield’s view of love, and we hope his current love is that of fairytales.