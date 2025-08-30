An R&B Legend Possibly Just Tied the Knot

Looks like this veteran R&B singer has turned “working overtime” with her manager into a lifelong commitment—two years after making their love public…

Monica, the singer behind “The Boy is Mine,” recently surprised fans by (seemingly) marrying her artist manager, Anthony “Ant” Wilson, in a private and low-key ceremony.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in October 2023 according to Essence, appeared on Instagram on August 4th wearing black and white formal attire.

“Two Hearts. One Love … FOREVER,” the R&B songstress wrote alongside the snaps, tagging her manager.

Wilson, a BMF executive producer, added to the buzz by mentioning a “courthouse.” “S/o to everybody at the courthouse that got us in and out without a problem,” he wrote in the comments section. Monica chimed in, “They were amazing!”

Anthony “Ant” Wilson and R&B singer Monica in 2024. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Though the words “wedding” and “marriage” were never explicitly mentioned in the post, fans and friends of the couple noticed the “subtle” hints and extended their heartfelt congratulations to the happy pair.

La La Anthony commented, “YESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m sooooooooo happy!!! Two of my fav people!!!!!! Love wins!!!!!!! Love you!!!” Meanwhile, Pierre “P” Thomas of Quality Control Music wrote, “Mo I ain’t never seen him smiling like this. Happy for yall.”

Tina Knowles gushed, “Congratulations!! you look gorgeous much complete happiness to you and your husband, you so deserve it,” while rapper Trina commented, “Congratulations, so beautiful!”

Did the R&B Legend Get Married… or Simply Attend a Wedding?

However, making things a bit murky was another comment.

“Thank you for coming to my wedding,” wrote entrepreneur Kendra P. “I wish I would’ve got a chance to take pictures with you!” she added.

Coincidence? Could be, but it sure sounds like Kendra was implying the R&B singer’s post was about attending a wedding vs getting hitched…

Meanwhile, Monica is teaming up with co-headliner Brandy for the highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine Tour.

“This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us,” she recently explained, per Essence. “Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys. Coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. We’re giving the people what they’ve been asking for, and doing it with grace, love, and purpose. God’s timing perfectly aligned us.”