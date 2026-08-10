An Iconic Fox Show Could Be Rebooted Soon

Start practicing your jazz hands — there’s a chance that Ryan Murphy could reboot Glee.

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Murphy, who helmed the show about an Ohio high school show choir from 2009 to 2015 has floated the idea publicly on two different occasions recently.

The first time was on the red carpet for his new FX show The Shards, People reported. When asked about his memories of the show, he had this to say.

“That show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show.’”

“My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’ So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people,” he continued.

Photo Credit: FOX

He brought it up again during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was published over a week later.

In the interview, he said that rebooting the show was “something to consider.”

“For many, many people now in their 20s, they grew up on that show and it meant something to them. The music meant something. So, let’s kick it around and see what we get. It’s always about the story for me. What’s the story? Do I want to tell the story now? Sometimes I want to wait,” he said.

While the show was a major cultural phenomenon for many young Millennials and much of Gen Z, reactions to a reboot were mixed.

One Instagram user wrote “leave glee alone – not everything needs a reboot; this show is one of them. glee worked because it was during a time where the content (unhinged jokes & lines) could be aired without the repercussions of what it would face today. and besides, nothing could even begin to come close to the original cast & the impact they had on so many of us.”

On the other hand, a comment left on X was more positive.

“Glee left a lasting mark on television by blending music, comedy, and drama in a way that resonated with millions. If Ryan Murphy decides it’s time to bring it back, the challenge will be creating a revival that honors the original while connecting with a new generation of viewers.”