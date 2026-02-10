an-alleged-mass-arsonist-was-arrested-in-san-jose-ahead-of-super-bowl

As preparations were underway for Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, police apprehended a suspected serial arsonist nearby.

On Jan. 27, the San José Police Department Assaults Unit assisted the San José Fire Department Arson Division. They were investigating a series of vehicle arson fires at multiple locations across the city of San José.

With help from the SJPD Real Time Intelligence Center, analysts used the public safety camera database while detectives reviewed surveillance footage, visited affected areas, and reinterviewed victims and witnesses.

The department announced that detectives identified Jose Rodriguez-Barragan as the main suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest. Police believe the suspect is responsible for multiple arson incidents in the area.

Alleged serial arsonist Jose Rodriguez-Barragan. (Image via SJPD)

“These fires created a significant threat to public safety and to our responding firefighters,” SJFD Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. said in a statement. “We are grateful for the collaborative work between SJFD’s Arson Unit and SJPD that led to the suspect’s arrest and helped prevent further incidents.”

Alleged Mass Arsonist Linked to 11 Fires Around San Jose

Meanwhile, the suspect is accused of starting around five fires on Jan. 21 and six more on Jan. 27, which led to 19 vehicles being set ablaze. Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine if the suspect is linked to any additional arson cases.

On Jan. 30, with help from the SJPD Neighborhood Quality of Life Unit (NQL), the suspect was arrested in San José. He was later booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of arson, drug offenses, and multiple outstanding warrants.

“Acts of arson put lives at risk and threaten the safety of entire neighborhoods,” SJPD Chief Paul Joseph explained. “This case highlights the importance of collaboration across agencies and the critical role of technology in identifying suspects and holding them accountable.”

Mayor Matt Mahan also weighed in on the suspected arsonist’s arrest.

“San Jose’s new law enforcement tools and teams helped put a suspected arsonist behind bars,” Mahan said in a statement. “Our Real Time Intelligence Center has proven invaluable to our officers. [They] continue to show that if you commit a crime in San José, you will be caught.”