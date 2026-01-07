amy-schumer-just-filed-for-divorce

Weeks after announcing she and Chris Fischer had called it quits, Amy Schumer officially filed for divorce. The now-estranged couple has been married since 2018 and has a son, Gene.

Videos by Suggest

According to PEOPLE, the comedian-actress submitted her divorce papers in New York on Tuesday.

She previously announced the split, writing, “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time.”

Schumer further shared that the break-up was “amicable and all love and respect.”

“Family forever,” she added.

Speculation about the couple’s relationship started in late 2025, when Schumer posted a picture praising Hulu’s divorce lawyer show All’s Fair. “Chris and I are still married,” she declared.

Days later, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Schumer and Fischer were having typical marriage struggles. “They’re privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have. They are both committed to the relationship.”

In a social media post on Dec. 1, Schumer wrote, “Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism. Fingers crossed we make it through. He’s the best.”

Amy Schumer Shows Off Weight Loss Days Before Filing For Divorce

Just before she filed for divorce, Amy Schumer shared progress from her weight-loss journey with swimsuit snapshots.

“My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. “And the last photo I’m on the trip.”

She then reflected on the past year. “This year is about self care and self love. No makeup. No filter. @eres and @therow, let’s all appreciate our health, our families, our friends, and have the best year of our lives. Moving forward with no regrets. Just love.”

Followers took to the post’s comment to praise her.

“You are gorgeous Amy! ❤️❤️❤️,” Friends star Courteney Cox wrote.

Jennifer Love Hewitt then wrote, “Yess! Have always loved you! Happiness and self ❤️love all the way!”