Drama At ‘Good Morning America’ Intensifies As Suspended Hosts Hire Lawyers

It looks like T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are gearing up for a legal battle with Good Morning America. The anchors, who started a workplace romance last year, have hired two powerhouse attornies to potentially sue the morning show for taking them off the air.

T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Lawyer Up

The anchors were taken off the air a few weeks after news of their affair broke, and it looks like the pair fears a permanent firing. TMZ reported that they have both employed lawyers who specialize in civil and celebrity cases.

Robach hired Andrew Brettler, who is considered one of the best civil lawyers in Hollywood, while Holmes partnered with Eric George, who has worked on many celebrity cases.

Since the anchors have not officially been fired, no lawsuits have been filed, but the outlet reported that Brettler and George are doing preliminary work to figure out what GMA might be planning.

TMZ reported that both lawyers have asked the network one big question: “Has ABC ever used the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline 2 consenting adults at equal levels when both were white?”

According to their sources, this would be the first time GMA invoked this clause. Under the circumstances—a mixed-race couple—this element would add a new dimension to any wrongful termination lawsuits Robach and Holmes might file.

A Timeline Of Their Relationship

Holmes and Robach began co-hosting the third hour of GMA in 2020 and became fast friends, bantering on air and posting photos of each other on social media. They traveled together for the show and trained for a marathon, and fans loved how close the pair seemed to be.

In November of 2022, photos surfaced of Holmes and Robach on trips and at restaurants. The reason the pictures made headlines? In the photos, the two were holding hands—in one, Holmes was touching Robach’s backside.

The pictures and story went viral, with many hypothesizing that both anchors ended their respective marriages for the other; both Holmes and Robach separated from their spouses around the same time, but were still legally married when they struck up their relationship.

Robach and Holmes have not been let go from GMA, but their lengthy hiatus from the show makes many think the pair will be permanently fired by the network for the workplace romance. Their decision to hire lawyers seems like a pretty big clue that a legal battle might be coming.