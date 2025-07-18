American Man Found Dead After Disappearing On Turks and Caicos Vacation

Brian Tarrence, a 51-year-old New York City man, went on a trip to Turks and Caicos with his wife for vacation. He disappeared in late June, and now, weeks later, local authorities have identified a decomposing body as Tarrence.

According to a release issued by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) on Wednesday, July 16, a body found on July 5 was positively identified as Brian Tarrence. Specifically, the man was identified thanks to a forensic dental analysis.

An autopsy on Tarrence’s body, carried out on July 11, revealed that he had no signs of trauma and that there is no suspicion of foul play at the moment. The RTCIPF, however, is still waiting for a final autopsy and toxicology reports to complete its investigation.

In a follow-up release shared on July 17, Turks and Caicos Minister of Tourism Hon. Zhavargo Jolly addressed the news.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Tarrence,” Jolly said. “We are grateful to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force and to every individual, volunteer, and organisation who took part in the search. The entire Turks and Caicos community mourns this loss alongside the Tarrence family.”

Body Found

In a previous July 5 release, the RTCIPF discovered a decomposing body in the Grace Bay Police District. At around 9:06 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, police made the discovery while conducting a search operation.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Carl DeFazio, a private investigator and part of the search team looking for Tarrence, said that the body’s state of decomposition made it difficult to be identified.

“The body was not found for 10 days in 90-plus [degree] heat,” DeFazio said at the time.

At the time of his disappearance, Tarrence was staying at the Paradise Inn in Grace Bay, Providenciales. He was with his wife, as per News 12, having traveled to the archipelago for vacation.

The couple had a normal vacation in Turks and Caicos. However, at around 3:30 a.m. on June 25, everything changed. As per DeFazio, a security camera recorded Tarrence leaving the inn. Then, more than a week later, his decomposing body was found by local police.