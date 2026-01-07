‘American Dad!’ Season 20 Premiere Date Revealed After Changing Networks

The long-running animated hit American Dad! is finally coming home after 11 years—Stan Smith better have the grill ready.

After being canceled by Fox and moving to TBS, Fox announced that the Seth MacFarlane animated series will return to its original network for its 20th season on February 22, 2026. The last Fox episode of American Dad! aired on September 21, 2014, before the show moved to TBS in October of that year, where it has remained for the past 11 years. The series will now rejoin Fox’s Sunday night “Animation Domination” lineup, airing after Family Guy.

American Dad! concluded its TBS run with the Season 19 finale on March 24, 2025. According to Deadline, the network and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Adult Swim will continue to serve as the exclusive linear home for the show’s past episodes through 2030. The animated series library is also available on Warner Bros. Discovery’s TruTV.

Why ‘American Dad!’ Leaving TBS Marks the End of an Era

The American Dad! finale marks the end of an era for TBS, as it was the network’s last scripted original series. This follows the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger, finalized a few months after American Dad! received its most recent two-season renewal.

Before the beloved show returns, Family Guy will celebrate its 450th episode with its Season 24 premiere on February 15, 2026. On the same night, The Simpsons will air back-to-back episodes, starting with its 800th episode at 8 p.m. ET, followed by its season finale at 8:30 p.m. ET. The milestone Family Guy episode will then air at 9:30 p.m. ET.

American Dad! follows Stan Smith, a patriotic CIA agent, and his quirky family in Langley Falls, VA. There’s clueless Francine, activist Hayley, geeky-yet-bold Steve, sassy alien Roger, and Klaus, a goldfish with a German skier’s brain. Chaos guaranteed.

American Dad! returns to Fox for its Season 20 premiere on February 22, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by a new episode of Family Guy at 9:30 p.m. ET.