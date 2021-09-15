Amelia Hamlin Tugs Down Pants In Limo After Scott Disick Split

Amelia Hamlin, freshly single after splitting from Scott Disick, has been having fun in a limo as she lives her best life without the 38-year-old. Hamlin, 20, is currently stomping the runways at New York Fashion Week, although the daughter to Bravo face Lisa Rinna managed to find time to update her Instagram between appearances – seemingly, also enjoying the perks of limousine vehicles.

Posting ahead of the weekend and for her 1 million followers, Hamlin shared glam shots as she posed in a crop top-and-pants look, all courtesy of luxury Italian brand Versace.

Amelia Hamlin All Abs In Fun Limo Photos

Scroll for the snaps. Hamlin, first linked to Talentless founder Disick in October 2020, opened all abs in a jaw-dropping body showoff as she chilled amid leather seats and parquet floors inside the vehicle.

The Alo Yoga face, wearing high-waisted dark pants and a tiny black crop top, shot down the lens with a fierce gaze – a swipe right, meanwhile, brought more abs, plus Hamlin leaning forward to afford a better view of the gold detailing on her pants.

Channeling Instagram’s adored tugging trend – one now rendered iconic via 39-year-old singer Britney Spears – the Boux Avenue influencer used her left hand to flash a little more flesh, also drawing attention to her gym-sculpted arms as she did so.

“Quick change @versace,” Hamlin captioned the shot, with mom Lisa quickly leaving a like.

See The Snaps Below

Hamlin is reported to have been the one dumping Disick, this amid the dad of three’s alleged text leak with ex Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Per People, the split came just after a source dished that Hamlin wasn’t happy with her womanizer boyfriend.

“Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch,” they said. “It’s partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him.”

“Everything seemed fine last weekend and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues. They are on the East Coast separately and didn’t leave Los Angeles together,” they added. Swipe below for the limo gallery – scroll for more.

18-Year Age Gap

Scott, who dated now 22-year-old model Sofia Richie prior to Hamlin – Richie was also 19 when she commenced her relationship with the entrepreneur – seems to be forming a pattern. Amelia Hamlin this year turned 20, but she was 19 when she began dating a then-37-year-old Disick. The E! star is best-known for his on-off years with 42-year-old baby mama Kourtney Kardashian.