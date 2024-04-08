Amazon, Local Retailers Issue Solar Eclipse Glasses Recall: What to Know

Eclipse lovers beware. Certain pairs of glasses for the total solar eclipse are facing recalls reportedly due to a “potential safety concern.”

As per a report by NBC affiliate WHEC in Rochester, New York, consumers who bought specific eclipse glasses from Amazon might have been notified via email by the online seller that the glasses are actually unsafe for viewing the eclipse. Additionally, the packaging label claiming “AAS Approved” is incorrect.

“Dear Amazon Customer, We write to notify you of a potential safety concern with a product that you purchased on Amazon.com,” the email began. “Affected Product: Biniki Solar Eclipse Glasses AAS Approved 2024 – CE & ISO Certified Safe Shades for Direct Sun Viewing (6 Packs).”

“The product listed above was not included in the American Astronomical Society’s list of safe suppliers of solar eclipse viewers and filters and therefore may not be safe for viewing a solar eclipse.”

Amazon Allegedly Urged Consumers Not to Use the Glasses for Today’s Solar Eclipse

The note also advised customers not to use the glasses for viewing Monday’s solar eclipse if they had purchased them. An Amazon representative informed the news station that the notifications were issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We continuously monitor our store for non-compliant products, and when we discover a product was undetected by our proactive checks, we address the issue immediately and refine our controls,” the statement went on to detail.

“If customers have concerns about an item they’ve purchased, we encourage them to contact our Customer Service directly so we can address any questions they may have. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused our customers.”

Tips for Selecting Your Solar Eclipse Eye Wear

Viewing a solar eclipse without proper eyewear can cause irreversible eye damage within seconds. This is dangerous because eyes lack nerve endings to feel pain. Of course, normal sunglasses are not safe for eclipse viewing due to increased harmful rays entering the eyes.

Given the risk of irreversible eye damage from viewing the eclipse without protection, it is crucial to verify the authenticity of solar eclipse glasses. However, distinguishing between genuine and counterfeit glasses visually is extremely challenging.

Experts advise that the glasses should block all light except the orange glow of the sun. They also warn against using sunglasses or smoked glass. Experts recommend buying solar eclipse glasses from suppliers certified as “safe” by the American Astronomical Society.