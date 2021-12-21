The Secret To Alyson Hannigan’s Long Lasting Marriage With Husband Alexis Denisof

Alyson Hannigan has played many beloved roles like in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, American Pie, and How I Met Your Mother, to name a few. She’s had a special place in our hearts and on our TV screens for over 30 years. But her amazing career isn’t the only thing that’s spanned decades. Hannigan has been with her husband, former Buffy The Vampire Slayer castmate, Alexis Denisof, since 1999. Hollywood seldom sees on-screen costars strike up real-life romances with actual staying power. But the real-life Willow and Wesley really know how to make it work. Here’s the inside scoop on Hannigan and Denisof’s love story and how they’re going strong almost 20 years later.

Alyson Hannigan And Alexis Denisof Started As Just Friends

(Photo by Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Hannigan met Denisof on the set of the cult-classic TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The pair had what Hannigan calls “flirtation at first sight.” She made the first move, but Denisof was wary of dating a co-star and was just getting over a breakup. The two remained friends, but when Hannigan got into a relationship with someone else, she told the Sun that Denisof “didn’t like that.” She went on to say, “when my new relationship ran its course, the whole thing suddenly changed and Alex and I started to really care about each other. So it was two years before we started seeing each other and that was back in 1999. [sic]”

Hannigan had actually received a proposal from another beau before dating Denisof, but she paid careful attention to her mother’s counsel to take her time and not rush into marriage. By the time Denisof proposed, she knew she was ready. “I took my mom’s advice and thought really hard about the whole thing—and didn’t marry until I was nearly 30.” The two married in 2003 in Palm Springs. Their wedding took place over a three-day celebration during which they danced to the song their characters first danced to on Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

And, for their ten-year wedding anniversary, Denisof got down on one knee all over again. Hannigan tweeted, “My hubby @AlexisDenisof surprised me with the most romantic day of my life yesterday! Which included another proposal & ring! I said YES!” The two then renewed their vows in Hawaii in 2013.

They Have Two Kids

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

In March 2009, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Satyana Marie. Their second, Keeva Jane, was born in 2012. When asked if having their daughters brought the couple closer together, Hannigan told YourTango, “Yes. It’s such an incredible roller coaster ride. It’s just amazing, but it’s also, ‘Holy cow, we’re in it!’”

Back in 2013, Hannigan said that she’d take the pair’s children to work with her. While they loved being on set, Hannigan found the balance of being a working mom challenging. Luckily, she’s got her partner in her court, who she described as “a wonderful dad.”

What Makes Their Relationship So Successful

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for PCA)

Love that lasts is hard enough for anyone to find, but in Hollywood, it seems even more elusive. Hannigan used to worry about the influence the public eye would have on a relationship. “I swore I would never date another actor,” she told Zap2It. “But it’s been so much better to share something that’s so much a part of our lives and understand it completely.” She told the Sun, “Famous people are not more qualified to deal with a marriage break-up than anyone else. With Alex and myself, it is different because we like to keep a low profile away from our work. I like coming home to an actor husband.”

The two have definitely figured out the formula to make it work. So, aside from keeping a low profile, what’s their secret? Hannigan told YourTango that the best love advice she’s ever gotten was, “’Don’t ever spend more than three weeks apart.’ Two and a half weeks, maybe three, was the longest we ever did.”

Still, for actors who are always filming in different locations, time apart is inevitable. And, even those short periods away from each other can be tough. Hannigan told Us, “We love being together and it just feels like part of my heart is gone when he’s gone.” At the end of the day, this power couple makes love sound simple. “We’re best friends. He’s my partner and I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.”