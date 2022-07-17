This Splash-Proof Pouch Keeps My Wet Suit From Soaking Through My Bag

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Summer is here! As for my family, when we’re not taking endless trips to the pool or going to the water park, we’re either having a blast at summer camp or spending lazy days at the lake. And to cap it off, to end summer vacation, a relaxing week on Cape Cod.

Even so, with all this fun in the sun, there’s always one dilemma: how to pack a wet bathing suit. It’s quite the hassle. If you’re leaving a pool, beach, or (even worse) a water park with a bunch of wet bathing suits in tow, it can truly be a nightmare.

If you’ve gone the uncivilized route, like me, of throwing them in a random bag, you’ve quickly realized that it wasn’t the best game plan. Wet bathing suits, especially those that are dusted with sand or smell strongly of chlorine, are not the most welcome items in a bag. Moreover, they can soak through other items and damage them, too.

So what’s the solution? Although you can hang your bathing suit to dry, you’ll probably wait an eternity before you can do your next activity. Instead, you can opt for this genius pouch I found that I’ve been using to keep my suits from soaking through my things.

It’s been a huge game-changer, making it easier to travel to and from water sports this summer.

The Aloha Mid Splash-Proof Travel Pouch is conveniently clutch-sized, perfect for starting the day at the beach to ending the night at the bar. Although this tough wet bag has had the benefit of being the perfect personal companion for keeping wet gear on the go, it is also ideal for storing other beach essentials like sunscreen, aloe vera, and tanning oil. You can even stash your car keys in it.

The genius wet bag has not only been a lifesaver on the beach and poolside, but it has also solved the problem of where to store my daughter’s wet things at camp. A camp bag can be a messy place, and this cute waterproof bag has been stashing her wet camp gear all summer long.

Those looking for a beach bag that will accommodate more than one suit should look no further than the Aloha Collection Zipper Tote.

Made from the same special technical material as the pouch but holds twice as much, this durable leak-free tote will get everyone’s belongings where they need to be this summer mess-free.

