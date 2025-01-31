Alma Rosa Aguirre, Legendary Mexican Actress, Dead at 95

Legendary Mexican actress Alma Rosa Aguirre has died at age 95.

The Chihuahua-born performer was known as one of the last stars of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema. She died at the Casa del Actor, in the Mixcoac area of Mexico City.

Throughout her nearly 30-year career, she starred in films like El Pecado de Ser Mujer and Ama a tu Prójimo.

Ana María Alvarado, a Mexican journalist, shared the news of Aguirre’s death on Twitter, writing, “Actress Alma Rosa Aguirre passed away at La Casa del Actor, surrounded by the love of her colleagues. My most sincere condolences to her sister Elsa. May she rest in peace.”

According to the Instagram account @tvynovelasmex, Aguirre’s sister and fellow actress, Elsa Aguirre, was unable to attend her sister’s funeral, but offered a heartfelt tribute.

“Love never dies. The soul transcends to another plane, but love is eternal. Thank you Alma Rosa Aguirre for having been with me always on this long road, in this life together always in eternity,” the actress wrote, in Spanish

Aguirre was born on Feb. 19, 1929, in Ciudad Juárez.

Her IMDb account credits her with roles in 33 films over the course of her career. She starred opposite leading men like Raúl Martínez, Domingo Soler, Rubén Rojo, Rafael Baledón, Ángel Garasa and more.