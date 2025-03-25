Alleged Victim of ‘7th Heaven’ Star Stephen Collins Details Incident in New Interview

More than a decade after Stephen Collins’ acting career came to an end following his inappropriate sexual conduct admission, one of the 7th Heaven star’s alleged victims speaks out.

During the first episode of Investigation Discovery’s Hollywood Demons docuseries, the alleged victim, identified as April Price, recalled multiple inappropriate encounters she had with Collins in 1983.

Back then, the actor had lived next door to Price and her aunt at a Los Angeles apartment complex.

“This is bad. This is really bad. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Price said during the episode while speaking about one incident. She had been in Collins’ apartment by herself when she was 13 years old. He emerged from his bedroom without any clothes.

“At this point, I was as rigid and tight and as small as I could make myself,” Price recounted. “And I’m looking anywhere but at him.”

Price then warned young people who may meet Hollywood stars they idolize. “Sometimes the biggest monsters have the prettiest faces. You can’t just trust people that are nice to you and kind and charismatic. Not everybody that’s nice to you has nice intentions.”

Stephen Collins’ sexual crimes against minors surfaced in a 2012 leaked audio from a marriage therapy session. He revealed during the meeting that he had exposed himself to or molested pre-teenage girls.

Collins then admitted to sexual misconduct with three underage girls from 1973 to 1994. Despite his confession, Stephen Collins was never charged. This is due to the statute of limitations having run out.

Stephen Collins’ ‘7th Heaven’ Co-Star Jeremy London Also Appears in the Docuseries

While also being featured in the docuseries, Jeremy London heard his 7th Heaven co-star Stephen Collins’ confession for the first time. When it first made headlines, he reflected on wanting to distance himself from the situation.

“I don’t know what happened,” London said before heading the audio. “You’re messing with somebody that I love and care about, and to see anybody messing with him [Collins], it still makes my blood boil.”

However, London’s demeanor changed when he listened to the recording. He then shared his thoughts about the clip.

“Its tough. It’s hard,” London declared. “I’m a dad, first and foremost, above everything else. And so my first thoughts always go to the children. Stephen Collins would be a dead man if that was my child.”

Garth Ancier, the founding president of Programming at the WB Network, also told the ID producers that no 7th Heaven co-stars, including child actors Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher, and Mackenzie Rosman, have made allegations against Collins during the long-running show’s production.