All-American Rejects Stop Concert to Deal With Scary Situation in the Crowd

Things didn’t go to plan during a recent All-American Rejects concert. The band sprang into action, stopping their concert to save a passed-out fan.

They noticed a passed-out fan in the pit. They were in the middle of a song at ROQ’s annual Almost Acoustic Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 13. That’s when the All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter stopped a song.

He noticed a fan in distress, pausing the song “Gives You Hell.”

TMZ shared the incident.

“Let’s stop the song,” Ritter said, stopping singing. “Stop the f—— music right now.”

The All-American Rejects frontman then called for help.

All-American Rejects Stop Concert

“Let’s get some EMT. Girl just passed out. Is she back? She with us? Tell me you weren’t looking for your f—— purse,” he said. The singer then addressed the fan. “Let’s get you out of there. You can come sit and watch the rest of the song onstage.”

Getting rid of his guitar, Ritter grabbed a water bottle to hand to the fan. “He grabbed his own water bottle. What a f—— G,” a crowd member said.

Turning to the crowd, the All-American Rejects singer tried to keep things calm.

“We need Twinkies, some sugar. Anybody got any gumdrops? It’s f—— Christmas time, do we have any Christmas gumdrops? Pieces of gingerbread houses?” he asked the audience. “You okay, babe?”

“There we go, Milk Duds to the rescue!” he then added. Someone also threw a protein bar on stage. Security then helped the fan out of the show and to get medical help. Ritter questioned if he should resume playing.

He asked if it’s “not cool to finish the song?”

Ritt and the band then resumed playing the song as originally planned. We’re unsure of what happened to the fan in question. But we hope they get the medical help they needed. Incidents like this show why All-American Rejects remain so popular. They really care for their fans.