Alfonso Ribeiro Reacts to Troubling ‘DWTS’ Allegations

Alfonso Ribeiro isn’t letting people think that Dancing with the Stars is anything but fair.

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The DWTS host and season 19 winner put former contestant Alexa PenaVega in her place after she insinuated that the show’s voting process may not be fair.

In the TikTok clip, the Spy Kids, who competed during season 21 alongside her husband, Big Time Rush star Carlos PenaVega, says that the show is “rigged” during an episode of their LexLos podcast.

She recalled a conversation the contestants had at the time with competitor Hayes Grier, who questioned whether or not the process was right.

Ribeiro caught the clip and commented, “No chance. We want everyone who’s popular to stay on. It’s basic logic.”

“The clip picks up mid story😂 and then goes back to the top. Watch the whole clip and episode. I’m telling a story about sweet Hayes,” Alexa replied.

Commenters called the couple out for sharing that edit of the clip.

“Oh give me a break yall knew what you were doing posted that part of the clip,” one person wrote.

“I mean…you purposely posted this clip this way to be controversial. That’s on you. Don’t be misleading,” another said.

In the clip, PenaVega explains that Grier believed the show was rigged because of the number of votes he got. But she pointed out that he had “millions” of social media followers to vote for him.

“I think the votes matter. I do, but the show is also produced,” she said.

Bindi Irwin, an early fan favorite, won season 21, beating the couple.